Eight wonderful natural skin cleansers

If you have combination skin, I think mashed papaya mixed with oatmeal and a little milk and scrubbed all over the face and neck not only cleanses, as paw paw has powerful cleansing enzymes, but also helps reduce tan, dark patches and adds natural alpha-hydroxy acids to the skin.

The use of yoghurt to cleanse the skin is also excellent when you have oily to combination skin and just 2tsp can be massaged daily at the end of the day and washed off. This will cleanse as well as prevent your natural skin pH levels from being destroyed.