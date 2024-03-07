Summer hair care tips from experts

A

Najeeb: The hair needs to be taken care of the way you take care of your skin. Usually people are more aware of a skin regime than a hair regime. Until and unless your hair is in proper shape and condition the best of it can also look a little low. Hair and skin complement each other. I would say a similar kind of routine involving, cleansing with the shampoo according to your scalp and hair and as per your hair thickness is important. If your hair is very thick then a mask is required and if it’s thin then the conditioner is required. Or you might require a spray-in conditioner. Last, but not the least, once in a week hair spa.