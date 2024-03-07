Summer hair care tips from experts
With summers already entering the air, it is becoming increasingly difficult to manage and style your hair. Complaints of frizz, dryness and dullness are a regular which is everyone’s cry, no matter the original texture of the hair. We speak to Filipe Rabelo, owner Rabelo Salons, Brazil and global educator and Najeeb Ur Rehman, ambassador at Godrej on the sidelines of the Botosmooth launch in Kolkata, on how to take care of the hair in a tropical country.
Excerpts from the conversation:
How does the product help in breaking the myths associated with Botox?
Najeeb: First is regarding formaldehyde on which when you put heat, the fumes are hazardous. So, this is 100% formaldehyde free.Second, till now whatever treatment people are undertaking, they are not aware of the ingredients. This is one product that has a lot of responsibility associated with the launch.
Why are hair care techniques post treatments so important?
Filipe: Just like cars require a certain kind of fuel, hair also needs an after care otherwise it won’t be possible to give it that support that it needs. But the main reason is it will help to extend the longevity of the hair and it will give back all the nutrients that the hair needs.
How should people in high humidity climate take care of their hair?
Najeeb: The hair needs to be taken care of the way you take care of your skin. Usually people are more aware of a skin regime than a hair regime. Until and unless your hair is in proper shape and condition the best of it can also look a little low. Hair and skin complement each other. I would say a similar kind of routine involving, cleansing with the shampoo according to your scalp and hair and as per your hair thickness is important. If your hair is very thick then a mask is required and if it’s thin then the conditioner is required. Or you might require a spray-in conditioner. Last, but not the least, once in a week hair spa.
What styles will trend this spring/ summer?
Filipe: So far what I have seen it is majorly to do with medium to long length. In pockets it would be shorter hairstyles also. If somebody plans shorter hair, they wait for the summer time. If you talk about the hair styles then ponytails and away from the face styles are in common this summer.
Three hair colours that would work this season
Filipe: I’ll go for magenta, copper and some sand tones.
How does a change in the hair style, boost up the confidence?
Filipe: Our face is the presentation. The hair is in it and it’s an accessory that you cannot take off so you have to take care of it. Why would you do skincare and not hair care? It’s a whole package. Also, it’s something you have to do every day. Your hair needs to be presentable. If you don’t take care of your hair, it’s going to cost you a lot which might kill your confidence.
Najeeb: When you enter a room, your hair, face and body enters first. But as we say first impression is the last impression, which works here. It gives you the confidence. It’s an added advantage to people.