Do Holi celebrations play havoc with your skin?

Non-toxic gulals

There are toxin-free gulals available in the market and besides why not celebrate a traditional Holi this year with tesu flowers, these are also available.

Now for the preventives and perhaps it would be better to call them your safety guards. Apply heavy oil not only to your skin but also to your hair.

I recommend either olive oil or a seed and sandalwood oil as this is heavy and creates a natural sunscreen. You’ll find every deadly coloured hand that comes your way slipping right off and unable to cover you with as much colour as intended!

For the hair use good old pure coconut oil. After Holi, the hair does feel very dry and the oil will help prevent that and also condition the hair at the same time. I have seen that even the nails get coloured and look terrible for days after Holi. The best way to prevent this from happening is to apply a petroleum jelly on the nails and keep them short.