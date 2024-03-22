Kolkata gets all top makeup brands under one roof

All your worries of getting the best of beauty brands in Kolkata under one roof can now be laid to rest as SSBeauty just unveiled the country’s largest multi-brand beauty store spread over a whopping 9000 sq ft at Quest Mall.
Inaugurated by none other than former Miss Universe and actor Sushmita Sen in the presence of Biju Kassim, CEO of Beauty at Shoppers Stop, the store offers a captivating range of makeup, men's grooming, skincare, and haircare representations from global and homegrown brands, along with immersive experiential zones.
The impressive line-up of global brands include Dior, NARS, Armani Beauty, Kilian, Laura Mercier, Givenchy, Clarins, Lancôme, Kiehl's, Shiseido, Jo Malone, and Tom Ford, alongside Indian favourites like Forest Essentials, Kay Beauty, Colorbar, and Kama Ayurveda.
Situated on the 1st floor of Quest Mall, SSBeauty epitomises the essence of "Inspiring Elegance" with its innovative approach to beauty retail. Beyond shopping, it serves as a haven of indulgence and convenience, featuring a dedicated Treatment Room offering luxurious facials and treatments for a rejuvenating self-love experience. Additionally, beauty enthusiasts can explore the latest nail trends at the Nail Bar, offering a plethora of nail care and styling options.
Commenting on the launch of their new store, Mr. Biju Kassim, CEO of Beauty at Shoppers Stop, says, “SSBeauty at Quest Mall is a testament to our commitment to providing a cutting-edge shopping experience for the modern beauty enthusiast. More than just a store, it represents a bold shift in the beauty industry, ushering in a new era of retail innovation. Welcome to a vibrant world of glamour, meticulously crafted to inspire and empower all of you”.