Angel Calendar: Here is your weekly oracle guidance for March 29 - April 4

ARIES (Mar 21 - Apr 19)

Focus on the opportunities to improve your plans. Listen to your intuition. Face your fears. Stay determined and move forward in life. Be prepared for any kind of possibility. A change in weather, environment and activism can be the center point. Do not over analyse. At times, compromise is the only solution. Lucky colours: Sky blue, white

TAURAS (April 20 - May 20)

t is important to have balance, both in your work, and personal life. Working multiple projects at once can be demanding. As long as you’re making work fun, this too shall pass. New resources of money, time and support will come to you. A change in job or a promotion is on the cards. Keep your eyes on the big picture. Lucky colour: Blush Pink



GEMINI (May 21 - June 20)

A happy ending promises a new beginning. Life is coming to a full circle with spiritual growth and insights. An upcoming situation needs support as you need not go through the current challenges alone. Help is nearby, provided you ask for it. Prosperity arising from wise planning can take you to domestic or international waters. Lucky colour: Yellow

CANCER (June 21 - July 22)

Awards, promotions and scholarships await with the promise of a joyful time. Wish for the stars. A sudden revelation regarding a person will offer your freedom. Break free of procrastination and embrace the opportunities that change brings. You have what it takes to be successful so listen to your intuitive self. Lucky colours: Black, white, grey

LEO (July 23 - August 22)

Release your attachment to the outcome and consider taking an uplifting approach. You have invested wisely in both relations and finances. Have patience and wait for the harvest. Review your progress from time to time and make plans for your next endeavour. Seek out all possibilities for growth in personal and professional life. Lucky colours: Shades of green

VIRGO (August 23 - September 22)

You are an inspiration and your success motivates many. You can resolve any challenge provided you withdraw from the drama of others. Have patience with yourself and those around you. Follow your passion as you are now ready for any challenge. Opportunities for excitement and adventure awaits. Lucky colours: Rust, orange