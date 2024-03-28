Angel Calendar: Here is your weekly oracle guidance for March 29 - April 4

ARIES (Mar 21 - Apr 19)
Focus on the opportunities to improve your plans. Listen to your intuition. Face your fears. Stay determined and move forward in life. Be prepared for any kind of possibility. A change in weather, environment and activism can be the center point. Do not over analyse. At times, compromise is the only solution. Lucky colours: Sky blue, white
TAURAS (April 20 - May 20)
t is important to have balance, both in your work, and personal life. Working multiple projects at once can be demanding. As long as you’re making work fun, this too shall pass. New resources of money, time and support will come to you. A change in job or a promotion is on the cards. Keep your eyes on the big picture. Lucky colour: Blush Pink
GEMINI (May 21 - June 20)
A happy ending promises a new beginning. Life is coming to a full circle with spiritual growth and insights. An upcoming situation needs support as you need not go through the current challenges alone. Help is nearby, provided you ask for it. Prosperity arising from wise planning can take you to domestic or international waters. Lucky colour: Yellow
CANCER (June 21 - July 22)
Awards, promotions and scholarships await with the promise of a joyful time. Wish for the stars. A sudden revelation regarding a person will offer your freedom. Break free of procrastination and embrace the opportunities that change brings. You have what it takes to be successful so listen to your intuitive self. Lucky colours: Black, white, grey
LEO (July 23 - August 22)
Release your attachment to the outcome and consider taking an uplifting approach. You have invested wisely in both relations and finances. Have patience and wait for the harvest. Review your progress from time to time and make plans for your next endeavour. Seek out all possibilities for growth in personal and professional life. Lucky colours: Shades of green
VIRGO (August 23 - September 22)
You are an inspiration and your success motivates many. You can resolve any challenge provided you withdraw from the drama of others. Have patience with yourself and those around you. Follow your passion as you are now ready for any challenge. Opportunities for excitement and adventure awaits. Lucky colours: Rust, orange
LIBRA (September 23 - October 22)
Hard work will lead to success. Enjoy this moment as you have earned it. The time is right to act upon your plans, creativity will be rewarded. Luxurious and abundant resources will be the highlight of this week. Wisdom and objectivity are very important now, stay in your integrity, a situation will call for honest and open communication. Lucky colours: Shades of blue, white, magenta
SCORPIO (October 23 - November 21)
There is no room for guessing and ego, so clear your communication skills. Release the past. It is only after you have released and forgiven your past experiences that a new set of people will enter into your life. They will be safe and trustworthy. You have the ability to achieve many things at once. Follow your creative passions. Lucky colour: Purple
SAGITTARIUS (November 22 - December 21)
Take great pride in your work. Consider getting additional education or training. This will be highly beneficial in the future. It’s time for celebration as your hard work will be awarded. Moving to a new house is foreseeable. Love and commitment are on the cards. For those seeking love, be optimistic and look for the magic in life. Lucky colours: Magenta, pink
CAPRICORN (December 22 - January 19)
A new idea demands clear communication. Everything in life happens for a reason, so release the sense of regret and embrace the opportunities for happiness. Search for the silver lining and don’t judge a person based on past experiences. This is the week to take action towards a cause. Your intuitive powers will guide you through. Lucky colours: Orange, brown, rust
AQUARIUS (January 20 - February 18)
Powerful psychic insights will enhance with mediation and reflection. Be at peace with yourself. A situation will demand to move quickly, choose logic over emotions. The change will be sudden and in your favour. There is something better waiting for you, so do what you feel is right. A spiritual journey awaits those with a clear conscience. Lucky colours: Brown, aqua blue
PISCES (February 19 - March 20)
You can manifest the life you want. This marks the beginning of a successful new life. Your plans will work out well. Professional and financial success is guaranteed. Use your resources wisely. Focus on the outcome you desire. Release any feeling of guilt, worry or regret to your angels. Lucky colours: Golden, blue, dark brown