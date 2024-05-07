Four hair-care products that you must add to your cart this Mother’s Day

Looking to pamper your stylish moms with the best hair care products? Take a look at our curated list for the same.
One of the main complaints regarding hair care is for hair fall. While several remedies are tried out for preventing hair fall, it is ideally best to start off with natural remedies. Forever Living Products India introduces the Bhringraj Hair Fall Control oil. It nourishes the hair deeply, revitalises it and strengthens it from the roots, thus preventing hair fall. Made with natural ingredients it can be a good start to your hair care remedy.
Available online. Price on Request
Infused with the goodness of baobab tree, plant kera complex, Vegan Keratin Renewal Technology Traya’s Damage Repair Shampoo delves deep into your hair and brings back life into it. Forget the dullness and brtilleness of the hair with this product. If you are anticipating reduction in hair breakage, natural moisturising properties, damage protection and smoother hair, then this is a product to opt for.
Available online. Price Rs 950
If your mother is searching for a solution for her dry and tangled hair, then suggest the Renewing Leave-in Spray by Wella. It protects the hair from everyday damage through pollution and mechanical stress. It helps in de-stressing and de-tangling of the hair by hydrating and making the frizzy hair manageable.
Available online. Price Rs 1735
Moms with greying hair often face issues like yellowing of hair. all those moms who have greying hair, gift her 2.Oh!’s mild Anti Yellow Shampoo which is so gentle on the hair, you’ll see the difference in one wash. Not only does the shampoo cleanse hair thoroughly, it also leaves the greys and coloured hair looking healthier and more vibrant. Argan does its job of keeping hair soft and shiny. Blue-violet pigments in the shampoo also neutralise yellow undertones and brassiness of highlighted and bleached hair.
Available online. Rs 849