International Mother’s Day: Five skincare gift sets from renowned brands to pamper your mom

Celebrate International Mother’s Day by showing your appreciation for the one who always puts you first, often forgetting to care for herself. This year, go beyond the ordinary and gift her the indulgence of self-care.
From soothing serums to nourishing creams, each set is a thoughtful gesture to take a moment for herself. Because after all she does, she deserves some luxury too.
Crafted to address your skin’s daily needs, the Timeless Hamper by Old School features everyday essentials and indulgent rituals, ensuring you glow in every season. Inside, you’ll find the Arrack of Rice & Bananas Cleansing Nectar, Cinnamon & Mango Toner Mist, Almond, Olive and Coco Sun Protect Mousse, Hand-Pounded Turmeric & Wild Honey Clay Mask, Kumkumadi Saffron Essentials Face Elixir and lastly Cinnamon and Oranges Cleansing Ubtan. The kit includes an Etikoppaka Spatula and four wooden coasters adorned with the label’s mascots. ₹10,550. Available online.
Perfect for daily use, the contents of this Kama Ayurveda he Mother’s Day Box boasts the benefits of turmeric and rose with best-selling products such as Suvarna Haldi Chandan Bright Face Pack, Pure Rosewater, Eladi Hydrating Light Cream, and All Natural Sunscreen. Moreover, the box also offers flexibility with its customisability. ₹1,495. Available online.
Estee Lauder’s revered Nighttime Experts Advanced Night Repair 3-Piece Gift Set includes the award-winning Advanced Night Repair Synchronized Multi-Recovery Complex, which features Chronolux Power Signal Technology and hyaluronic acid.
Accompanied by the Advanced Night Repair Eye Supercharged Gel-Crème enriched a patented Tripeptide-32 Complex and Revitalising Supreme+ Youth Power Crème powered by the moringa plant. ₹6,045. Available online.
The Retinol Cica Ampoule Limited Serums Set by Innisfree is a powerful trio of ampoules designed to combat ageing and restore youthful radiance. The retinol cica ampoule targets both signs of ageing and acne, promoting a clearer, smoother complexion.
Meanwhile, the bija cica ampoule deeply moisturises and repairs the skin‘s barrier, enhancing its resilience. Completing the set is a green tea and hyaluronic acid ampoule, which strengthens the skin barrier and provides a surge of hydration. ₹2,850. Available online.
This 5-Step Bestsellers Kit from Ras Luxury Oils showcases brightening skincare formulas in convenient mini sizes. Start with the Polish Up Brightening and Exfoliating Face Wash Cleanser, a powder-to-foam formula that gently exfoliates for a radiant complexion. Follow with the 24K Gold Radiance Beauty Boosting Face Elixir, a repairing face oil concentrate that brightens and revitalises the skin.
Then, apply the Radiance 24K Gold Brightening Face Gel Serum, a lightweight, multi-active serum in gel texture. Complete your routine with the Rose Nectar Face and Body Spritz Toner, a pH-balancing and refreshing mist for your face. Glow from within with the Glow Potion Essence Toner. ₹2,100. Available online.