7 gifting options that your interiors-obsessed mumma bear will certainly adore on Mother’s Day 2024

On International Mother’s Day, we list down seven newly launched home and décor products that any maternal figure in your life — one that makes your house a home — would deeply appreciate.
For moms who are advocates of sustainability, the latest collection by Mona B featuring furnishing accessories including organisers, planters, trays and tissue boxes is the right pick. Crafted from 100 percent recycled polyester fabric, the functionality and chic prints of the products will certainly add vibrance to your homes. INR 899 onwards. Available online.
Just in time for Mother’s Day, Nestasia made new additions to its already expansive list of offerings. We are talking ceramic vases shaped like a shopping bag, embroidered cushion covers, beaded candle holders and floral wall hangings reminiscent of spring and summer. INR 695 onwards. Available online.
Based out of Bhubaneswar, BEADS’ home and decor catalogue boasts handmade products ranging from raku-fired planters and stoneware plates with hand-carved wooden stands. Our favourite is the Paan Flora Flate which commemorates the cultural significance of the evergreen vine betel. Also, check out the tableware including dinner sets that pay homage to the tribal community of Dongria Kandha and ceramic shot glasses. INR 1,539 onwards. Available online.
If your mom loves to go a little extra every time she hosts people over, offerings by Plate & Peonie might just make the cut for you. Right from sequined table linens to quirky coasters and textured salad sets that are certainly conversation starters, here you will find everything that will appeal to the maximalist in you. INR 1,250 onwards. Available online.
India Circus by Krsnaa Mehta brings you personalised mugs adorned with initials along with designs inspired by the animal kingdom. Designed to build a personal connection, these mugs can be the perfect gift for your mom. The brand also offers contemporary designs across home décor, lifestyle and personal accessories that you can add to your cart before checkout. INR 799 onwards. Available online.
Keeping the refreshing and serene vibe sought during the summer months, vVyom by Shuchita, a renowned home furnishing brand has launched a new collection titled Kalp Pushp. Inspired by imaginative florals, the collection features a range of bedding and lounge options alongside tableware such as dessert stand amongst others. INR 1,000 onwards. Available online.
For all the times you apologised to your mom for leaving rings on the table while sipping on hot brews, this coaster set with a holder by The Green Collective makes for a thoughtful present. Additionally, you can also pick something from their latest spring/summer collection including two-tie stands, trivets and more. INR 720 onwards. Available online.