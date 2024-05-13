Keeping cool and fragrant in summer

Everyday care

For today’s women, time and profession are of utmost importance but so is her body. To keep it looking and feeling silky smooth, fragrant, here’s a simple way to take a shower everyday and keep your skin soft and supple.Cut squares of surgical bandage and add the following body goodies:

1 tps starch

1 tps milk powder

1 tps rose petals

1 tps oatmeal or

rice powder

A few drops of lavender oil

Tie the bandages tightly with a rubber band. You can make bouquet garnis of these to last two weeks by making cotton squares and tying them with a ribbon or string and keeping them in an attractive jar on your bathroom shelf. Whether you are a shower bather or a bucket and mug bather, you can use this. The rice powder a starch will act as a natural tightener, the rose petals will tone the skin and keep it feeling fragrant. The oatmeal will help as a natural exfoliator and the milk powder will keep you soft and smooth.