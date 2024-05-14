Indian cricketer Surya Kumar Yadav turns brand ambassador for an ayurvedic wellness brand

Fondly known as SKY, ace Indian cricketer Surya Kumar Yadav's meteoric rise in the sport has captured the hearts of millions, making him a perfect match for any personal care brand's ethos of excellence and innovation.
Yadav was recently roped in as the brand ambassador or moha, an Ayurvedic wellness-skincare brand known for its natural formulations.
Surya’s journey to and stature as an international cricket star while staying true to his roots makes him the perfect fit for the brand, which shares the same core belief. His dedication to peak performance on the cricket field resonates with the brand's mission to provide high-performance standards in personal care, says the brand spokesperson.
Expressing his excitement about this partnership, Yadav remarked, "I am happy to join forces with moha, known for its wide range of ayurvedic offerings. As an athlete, prioritising sun protection and foot care are integral components of my regimen, and their products excel as the go-to solution for fulfilling these vital needs.”
5 things to know about sunscreens:
For day-to-day use, a sunscreen with an SPF 30, with broad spectrum and water resistant qualities, works fine. If one spends more time outdoors, a product with SPF 60 or greater is mandatory.
Generally, sunscreen should be reapplied every two hours, especially after swimming or sweating. If one works indoors and sit away from windows, you may not need a second application.
An ounce of sunscreen is good enough to cover your face, neck, hands and legs.
Mineral-based sunscreens may be particularly helpful for people with acne-prone or sensitive skin.
Some make-up has SPF, but it’s likely not enough protection and need to be applied six to seven times the amount of a product to get the appropriate protection.