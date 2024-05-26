Celebrate Sunscreen Day with these powerful SPFs

For sun-kissed adventures

Whether you’re lounging at the beach or exploring the city, Laneige has a range of products to shield you from the harsh rays of the sun, while also keep you glowing all day long. Celebrate Sunscreen Day with their Radian-C Sun Cream and Watery Sun Cream, your perfect companions for sun-kissed adventures. Formulated with advanced UV protection and vitamin C-rich ingredients, these creams not only shield your skin from harmful rays but also nourish and brighten for a radiant complexion. Laneige Radian-C Sun Cream Cream SPF 50+ PA++++ is a brightening sunscreen that contains vitamin C derivatives to powerfully protect against UV rays and Metasolv™Refreshing and moist sunscreen with a lightweight Airy Formula to be reapplied multiple times. This sunscreen is formulated in such a way that gives the advantages of both organic and inorganic sunscreens.

The Watery Sun Cream SPF50+ PA++++ is a type of sun cream that offers high sun protection with a watery texture. It is formulated to effectively block UV rays and prevent damage to the skin caused by the sun's harmful rays. The SPF50+ indicates that it provides a high level of protection against UVB rays, which are responsible for sunburn, while the PA++++ rating signifies its ability to protect against UVA rays, which contribute to skin aging and can cause long-term damage.

Price: INR 1,650 to INR 2,000. Available online.