Celebrate Sunscreen Day with these powerful SPFs

Sunscreen isn’t just a summer fling, it’s a daily essential that shields your skin all year long from the harmful effects of UVA and UVB rays. It also helps to protect your skin from free radicals and blue light. However, it becomes especially important to apply sunscreen during summers due to increased exposure and the intensity of sunlight. Before including this everyday essential product in your vanity, you should check the label and look for a less sticky, broad-spectrum, and non-greasy formulation. We have put together a list of sunscreens you would like to check out.
For sun-kissed adventures
Whether you’re lounging at the beach or exploring the city, Laneige has a range of products to shield you from the harsh rays of the sun, while also keep you glowing all day long. Celebrate Sunscreen Day with their Radian-C Sun Cream and Watery Sun Cream, your perfect companions for sun-kissed adventures. Formulated with advanced UV protection and vitamin C-rich ingredients, these creams not only shield your skin from harmful rays but also nourish and brighten for a radiant complexion. Laneige Radian-C Sun Cream Cream SPF 50+ PA++++ is a brightening sunscreen that contains vitamin C derivatives to powerfully protect against UV rays and Metasolv™Refreshing and moist sunscreen with a lightweight Airy Formula to be reapplied multiple times. This sunscreen is formulated in such a way that gives the advantages of both organic and inorganic sunscreens.
The Watery Sun Cream SPF50+ PA++++ is a type of sun cream that offers high sun protection with a watery texture. It is formulated to effectively block UV rays and prevent damage to the skin caused by the sun's harmful rays. The SPF50+ indicates that it provides a high level of protection against UVB rays, which are responsible for sunburn, while the PA++++ rating signifies its ability to protect against UVA rays, which contribute to skin aging and can cause long-term damage.
Price: INR 1,650 to INR 2,000. Available online.
Fight the pollution
Pollution has become increasingly prevalent, and wherever one travels, it is a concern. Try Power Oxygen, Skeyndor’s Anti-Pollution skincare line that shields your skin from pollution and gives it the oxygen it needs. This product range does two things: it attracts oxygen to your skin and forms a protective barrier against pollution. It contains special ingredients like perflurodecalin, which draws in oxygen, and two types of polysaccharides that protect your skin. Their City Pollution Block Gel Cream+ O2 is for stressed and suffocated skin with oily to combination skin type. It moisturises skin, boosts oxygen and gives protection against pollutants. City Pollution Block Cream + O2 for stressed and suffocated skin is suitable for normal to dry skin type. While their City Pollution Barrier Boosting Serum is for dull, stressed skin. It detoxifies and purifies skin, also protecting against environmental pollution. The Deep Purifying Mask’s creamy clay texture with small exfoliating particles detoxifies and purifies the skin. Its special anti-pollution and oxygenating formula helps eliminate impurities and pollutants from the skin pores. Also enjoy worry-free sun exposure with the Protective Sun Emulsion SPF 30 that safeguards your skin from sunburn, premature aging, and other harmful effects of UV radiation. The lightweight and non-greasy emulsion is easily absorbed, leaving a matte finish on the skin. Enriched with moisturizing ingredients, it helps to keep the skin hydrated and nourished.
Price: INR 2,510 to INR 4,050. Available online.
Sun protection heroes
Celebrate National Sunscreen Day with the perfect summer shield for your skin as Etude & O3+ Professional have launched their latest sun protection heroes — the Soon Jung X Director’s Moisture Sun Cream and Bridal Radiance Sunscreen respectively. Etude Soon Jung X Director’s Moisture Sun Cream (SPF50+ PA++++) boasts a powerful SPF50+ PA++++ formula offering easy cleansing and soothing protection. It’s lightweight, helps soothe sun-irritated skin and features an essence-like texture that absorbs quickly for a non-greasy and comfortable finish — perfect for even the hottest summer days. Also, in celebration of National Sunscreen Day, O3+ is thrilled to introduce the O3+ Bridal Sunscreen which is designed to provide superior sun protection while giving your skin a radiant glow.
Price: INR 499 to INR 1,650. Available online.
Be radiant all summer long
FCL Skincare’s new summer essentials collection includes a curated range of products designed to combat the challenges of hot and humid weather, leaving your skin feeling refreshed, protected, and radiant all summer long. Their Chemfree Physical Sunscreen SPF 50 is a non-nano physical sunscreen, providing broad-spectrum protection against both UVA & UVB rays. It contains physical blockers such as zinc oxide and titanium dioxide. Also, it is enriched with gold seaweed and ectoin, which nourishes and revitalises the skin while providing an exceptional natural defense against environmental stressors. The Multivitamin face mask is a blend of powerhouse ingredients to rescue the tired and stressed skin. This energising face mask is enriched with Vitamin B, C, E & F, potent antioxidants and moisturisers. The therapeutic properties of Eye Refining Matrix Under Eye Serum combine the antioxidants, Vitamin C, superoxide algae extract with a significant dose of Hyaluronic acid and Hydrolyzed Collagen for moisturising. This helps in diminishing visible signs of ageing around the eye area. While the PBA face mask transforms the skin with the luxurious blend of salix alba extract, red clay, kojic acid, hyaluronic acid, lactobionic acid and multifruit AHAs.
Price: INR 950 to INR 2050. Available online.
For a healthy glow
Embrace the confidence of a healthy glow and stay protected with Fixderma Shadow Sunscreen range, which is lightweight, absorbs quickly, and leaves a sheer, invisible finish. Fixderma Shadow Sunscreen For Oily Skin SPF 50+ Gel is a light-weight sunscreen specially designed for the acne prone and sensitive skin. This gel has been formulated with the most photostable sun protectors which is ideal for any weather and suits all skin types, especially the sensitive acne prone skin. This oil-free formulation provides an excellent UVA and UVB rays coverage for a longer duration of time. Their Shadow Sunscreen For Dry Skin SPF 50 + Cream is a light-weight cream-based sunscreen which provides an excellent UVA & UVB rays coverage for a longer duration of time. The Shadow Lip Shield SPF50 is formulated with the goodness of cocoa butter, shea butter, vitamin E and Glutathione which help to lighten darkened, chapped, and dry lips. It creates a protective layer on lips to prevent further darkening and sun damage, and keeps lips hydrated for a long period of time. Lastly, the Shadow SPF 50 Body Lotion is a unique formula providing comprehensive broad-spectrum protection coupled with powerful anti-tan benefits. Infused with the goodness of Kakadu plum extract, Acai oil, and Niacinamide, this formulation not only shields your skin but also imparts soothing effects and enduring hydration. The lightweight, non-greasy texture ensures swift absorption, leaving your complexion calm and refreshed.
Price: INR 235 to INR 875. Available online.
Stay fresh wherever you go
Planning your next adventure? Whether you’re heading to the beach, the mountains, a bustling city, or a cold country, Kama Ayurveda has your most important travel beauty essential covered - the sunscreen. Their Natural Sun Protection with SPF 21 is a non-chemical daily-use natural sunscreen that provides full-spectrum sun protection and a boost of hydration to keep skin healthy and even-toned. It ensures you stay radiant and refreshed no matter where you go.
Price: INR 1,875. Available online.
Everyday is sunscreen day!
Sunscreen is non-negotiable, especially in the summer. The Aqualogica Glow+ Dewy Sunscreen SPF 50 offers broad-spectrum protection against harmful UVA and UVB rays, helping to prevent sunburn, premature aging, and skin cancer. This sunscreen has a dewy finish that leaves your skin looking hydrated and glowing, without any greasy residue. It's lightweight and absorbs quickly, making it perfect for daily use under makeup.
Price: INR 449. Available online.
Your new best friend
Summer is here, and with it comes the promise of sunny days, warm nights, and the opportunity to embrace a lighter, more effortless beauty routine. Rivona Natural's essential checklist will ensure you stay fresh, glowing, and protected all season long. And one of its best offering is the Mineral Sunscreen. This SPF 50+ sunscreen provides high-level UVA/UVB protection with a natural, non-greasy feel and no white cast. Perfect for daily use, this mineral sunscreen is your best friend to protect from sun.
Price: INR 599. Available online.
Rise and shine!
Stay protected and hydrated with Innisfree Hyaluronic Moist Sunscreen that combines eight types of hyaluronic acid and 71% moisture essence to provide long-lasting hydration and soothing benefits. With a watery finish and no white cast, this sunscreen feels lightweight and non-greasy, making it perfect for daily use. Experience the power of long- lasting sun protection with their Intensive Long Lasting Sunscreen SPF 50 PA++++ that provides unparalleled defense against harmful UV rays, ensuring your skin stay safe and healthy all day long.This sunscreen has a matte finish that never turns sticky even under the blazing sun and comes together with a waterproof effect.
Price: INR 1,440 to INR 1,650. Available online.
Ultimate defense
Shield your skin from Sun with Jeannot Ceuticals Dry Touch Protective Emulsion SPF50. This protective emulsion serves as your ultimate defense against the harmful effects of UVB and UVA rays.
Price: INR 1,450. Available online.