The rising trend of personalised bridal makeup

The rise of personalised bridal makeup marks a departure from the one-size-fits-all approach to beauty, catering to the individual preferences and unique features of each bride. This trend has gained momentum due to several factors. Kajol R Paswwan, bridal makeup artist, gives us insights into the same.
Brides are increasingly seeking to express their personal style and identity through their wedding look. Personalised makeup allows them to showcase their unique features and preferences, empowering them to feel confident and authentic on their special day.
With weddings becoming more diverse in terms of cultural backgrounds, themes and settings, there is a growing demand for makeup looks that can be tailored to accommodate these variations. Personalised bridal makeup allows for flexibility and adaptability to meet the specific needs of each bride.
Social media platforms like Instagram and Pinterest have revolutionised the way brides seek inspiration for their wedding looks. Influential celebrities and influencers often showcase personalised makeup styles, setting trends and encouraging brides to explore their own unique beauty preferences.
The beauty industry continuously innovates with new techniques and products, enabling makeup artists to create customised looks with precision and artistry. From airbrushing to contouring, these techniques enhance each bride’s natural features while catering to her individual aesthetic goals.
Modern brides often collaborate closely with their makeup artists to co-create their wedding look. Through consultations and trial sessions, brides can communicate their vision, receive expert advice and make adjustments to achieve the perfect personalised makeup look for their big day.
Personalised bridal makeup goes beyond aesthetics to prioritise the health and well-being of the skin. Makeup artists work with brides to develop skincare routines and recommend products that address their specific skin concerns, ensuring a radiant and flawless complexion on the wedding day.
Kajol Paswwan says, “Overall, the rise of personalided bridal makeup reflects a shift towards celebrating individuality and diversity in weddings. By embracing this trend, brides can feel empowered to express their unique beauty and create memorable, meaningful looks that reflect their personal style and identity.”