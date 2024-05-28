The rising trend of personalised bridal makeup

Customisation for diverse needs

With weddings becoming more diverse in terms of cultural backgrounds, themes and settings, there is a growing demand for makeup looks that can be tailored to accommodate these variations. Personalised bridal makeup allows for flexibility and adaptability to meet the specific needs of each bride.

Influence of social media and celebrities

Social media platforms like Instagram and Pinterest have revolutionised the way brides seek inspiration for their wedding looks. Influential celebrities and influencers often showcase personalised makeup styles, setting trends and encouraging brides to explore their own unique beauty preferences.

Advancements in makeup techniques and products

The beauty industry continuously innovates with new techniques and products, enabling makeup artists to create customised looks with precision and artistry. From airbrushing to contouring, these techniques enhance each bride’s natural features while catering to her individual aesthetic goals.

Collaborative approach with makeup artists

Modern brides often collaborate closely with their makeup artists to co-create their wedding look. Through consultations and trial sessions, brides can communicate their vision, receive expert advice and make adjustments to achieve the perfect personalised makeup look for their big day.