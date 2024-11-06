The o-factor

Getting ‘in shape’ has been a long cherished dream of many across the world. A to Z diets, intermittent fasting, going wild with cardio, lifting weights like Hercules held the world on his shoulders, and even starving—the obsession with ‘looking perfect’ is a never-ending one.

And in the last few months, social media has been throwing up posts where celebrities, who once struggled with their weight, are suddenly looking slim, trim and ‘perfect’. The secret shortcut? Ozempic. And everyone has been going gaga over it, wanting a sting or two of the ‘magic’ injection.

What is Ozempic?

Simply put, Ozempic is a prescription drug used to treat people with Type-2 diabetes. Diabetics have low insulin levels and high blood sugar, which is not good news for the smooth functioning of the body. What Ozempic does is lower your blood sugar by helping the pancreas make more insulin. Diabetics can inject themselves with a single dose once a week.

Imitation act

“Ozempic is a semaglutide injection which mimics a hormone in the body called the GLP-1 molecule,” says Dr Surendra Prasad, MD, DM (Endocrinology), Endofy Hormone Centre.

He adds, “GLP-1 is responsible for increasing the insulin secretion and slowing the gastric emptying. What is gastric emptying? It is the process by which food and liquids move from the stomach into the small intestine. So when GLP-1 slows this process down, your brain gets a message saying, ‘Tummy full, tummy full!’”

Dr Surendra decodes this further, “Whenever you eat food, gastric emptying usually takes two to four hours. When diabetics inject themselves with Ozempic, the process will take longer, therefore suppressing the appetite for longer. This is actually advised for diabetics.”

The flip side

Amid the craze to be ‘thin’ and ‘size zero’, several experts have advised against giving Ozempic to non-diabetics. “I have had non-diabetics ask me if they can take Ozempic for weight loss. I strictly do not prescribe Ozempic for them,” says Dr Surendra, adding that there are a slew of bad effects. “Headache, dizziness, dehydration, fatigue, allergies, and gastrointestinal issues such as constipation, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhoea can occur.

People can also suffer from thyroid tumours, kidney damage and pancreatitis. For diabetics who take Ozempic, gastrointestinal issues are intensified and in rare cases, blurred vision and hypoglycemia may occur,” he explains.

That isn’t all. The endocrinologist says that when Ozempic doses are stopped, weight is bound to increase. “I only prescribe it for Type-2 diabetics and non-diabetic obese people. And I tell those patients to always combine Ozempic with regular exercise and a balanced diet. At the end of the day, there is no shortcut to a good physique and good health. Do not take Ozempic without consulting your health practitioner,” advises Dr Surendra.

Eating right

Indeed, nothing beats a good diet and exercise. Ankita Gupta, dietician, nutrition expert and founder of Nutriediet, a diet and weight loss clinic, says, “After hearing about celebrities taking Ozempic, people—especially teenagers and young women—are coming to our clinic and asking if they can take the injection. We strictly advise them against it.”

The dietician further adds that people simply looking to get in shape need just two things. “A calorie-deficit diet and exercise. Cut down the carbs which we south Indians love so dearly and increase proteins, fruits and veggies. And make time for a 45-minute workout. This reduces sugar levels and we’ve helped many patients reverse their diabetes,” she concludes.

Story by Nitika Krishna