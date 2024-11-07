Bridal beauty checklist: Must-have skin and hair products for a radiant wedding look

It’s that time of the year again — the season of big fat weddings! As the winter wedding season kicks into full gear, brides-to-be are in the final stages of perfecting their dream weddings. While the dress, venue, and guest list often take center stage, there’s one crucial element that deserves just as much attention: skin and hair care. After all, a glowing complexion and lustrous hair not only enhance your bridal beauty but also give you that extra dose of confidence on your special day. As you embark on this exciting journey, prioritising your skin and hair health is essential. By investing in a dedicated beauty routine, you’ll ensure that your natural radiance shines through, complementing your bridal glow.
This curated checklist is packed with essential products designed to nourish, hydrate, and revitalise your skin and hair—ensuring you look and feel your absolute best, from pre-wedding prep to post-ceremony pampering.
No stress for your tresses
Every bride deserves beautiful, healthy hair for her wedding day, and the epres Healthy Hair 3-Step System Starter Kit is your go-to solution. Powered by Biodiffusion Technology, this kit strengthens and nourishes your hair, protecting it from breakage while enhancing its natural beauty. It’s the perfect addition to your bridal beauty routine, ensuring that your locks are as stunning as your gown.
Price: INR 3,500. Available online.
Just flip it
Achieving glossy, frizz-free hair has never been easier with IKONIC Professional’s 3-in-1 Express Styler. This game-changing tool combines a blow dryer, volumizer, and styler into one, delivering salon-worthy results in half the time. With its ceramic titanium-coated barrel and easy-change brush heads, it minimises damage and boosts shine by up to 75%, leaving you with gorgeous hair fit for a bride.
Price: INR 3,300. Available online.
Sun-kissed glow
Brides who want that radiant, sun-kissed glow without the harmful UV effects will love Skinvest’s Light it Up Sunscreen Body Spray. This non-aerosol mist provides SPF 40 PA++++ sun protection, effectively de-tans, and reduces pigmentation. The lightweight formula hydrates and balances skin tone, leaving you with a healthy, glowing complexion. Whether you’re prepping for your wedding or relaxing post-ceremony, this sunscreen spray is your must-have skincare essential.
Price: INR 2,880. Available online.
24-hour hydration
For a radiant, smooth complexion, The Derma Co’s Snail Peptide 96 Hydrating Serum is an absolute game-changer. This lightweight serum, formulated with 96% pure snail mucin and peptides, provides 24-hour hydration while reducing blemishes, fine lines, and acne scars. It accelerates skin regeneration and boosts collagen production for a glowing, youthful appearance. A true must-have for brides seeking flawless skin.
Price: INR 749. Available online.
Sleeping beauty
Say goodbye to dull, tired skin with moha’s Overnight Lotion, a scientifically tested moisturiser that works overnight to repair skin and improve texture. Clinically proven to hydrate for 24 hours and reduce water loss, this luxurious lotion brightens and smooths your complexion, ensuring you wake up with soft, supple skin—ready for your wedding glow.
Price: INR 423. Available online.
Glow up
The Aqualogica Glow+ Wipe it All Hydrating Cleansing Balm is a must-have for brides who want to achieve a fresh, clean complexion. This innovative balm effortlessly melts away makeup and impurities, while its blend of papaya and vitamin C brightens and evens out skin tone. Infused with hyaluronic acid, it locks in moisture for a soft, hydrated, and glowing face—perfectly prepped for wedding day makeup.
Price: INR 399. Available online.
The bright side
Refresh and rejuvenate your skin with Indulgeo Essentials Gulaab Jal, a luxurious Bulgarian rose water toner infused with witch hazel extract. This gentle toner hydrates, reduces redness, and tightens pores, while boosting collagen production for firmer, youthful skin. With its soothing properties, it balances your skin’s pH and brightens your complexion—perfect for achieving that flawless bridal glow.
Price: INR 300. Available online.
With these skin and hair care essentials, you’re more than ready to step into your wedding day radiating natural beauty and confidence. Remember, a healthy, nourished complexion is the foundation of stunning bridal beauty—so why not start your skincare journey today? Your bridal glow is waiting, and with the right routine, your skin and hair will shine just as brightly as your love on this special day.