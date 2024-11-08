Keep that winter girl look intact with these four new lip and cheek tints this holiday season

Nykaa Cosmetics has just released the Get Cheeky Blush Stick, a compact, high-pigment blush available in shades like Flirty Peach, Rosy Rush, Pink Passion and Berry Cute. This little gem combines a silky, luminous finish with a unique cream-to-powder formula, crafted in Europe to give you that soft matte look that’s effortlessly blendable. Enriched with Jojoba Oil and Vitamin E, it glides on like a cream and blurs like a powder, leaving a fresh, healthy glow that’s perfect for everyday wear.
INR 599. Available online.
Maybelline New York’s Superstay Teddy Tint Lip and Cheek Colour is a must-try for fans of long-lasting, blurred matte looks. This innovative formula, powered by “teddy fluff” technology, offers up to 12 hours of wear with a soft, plush finish that feels as comfortable as it looks. The marshmallow bouncy elastomer creates a dreamy blurred effect that tints lips and cheeks with a smooth matte flush—no transfer, no fuss. Available in shades like Knee High, Latte To Go, Pinkie Bestie, Skinny Dip, The A+, Baby Tee, Cool Grunge, Coquettish, July Forever, and Keep It Cozy, there's a hue for every mood.
INR 749. Available online.
Marmelo’s Serum Blusher is the perfect secret weapon for a radiant, lit-from-within glow. Available in beautiful shades like Desert Rose (a rosy brown), Summer Popsicle (a lively coral orange), Petal Kiss (a peachy pink nude), and Lilac Dreams (a dreamy rosy mauve), there’s something for every mood and complexion. This lightweight formula offers buildable pigmentation and a natural, glossy finish that blends effortlessly. Infused with 8 skincare actives, it hydrates and gives a dewy glow that layers beautifully over makeup.
INR 1,799. Available online.
Tint Cosmetics has partnered with hit series Emily in Paris to bring you the delightful Lip n Cheek Tint—a true treat for lips and cheeks! With a refreshing water-gel formula, this tint is both waterproof and transfer-proof, making it perfect for all-day wear. Available in a signature red inspired by Emily’s bold patterns and playful style, it’s ideal for adding a subtle yet vibrant pop of colour to any look. Effortlessly blendable and easy to apply, this tint brings Parisian flair with every swipe.
INR 550. Available online.