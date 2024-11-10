My Best Friend’s Wedding: Bridesmaid makeup must-haves

A touch of colour

If you prefer a more natural lip look with a touch of colour, The Body Shop Swipe It Moisturising Lip Balm is a luxurious choice. Available in five refreshing shades, including Strawberry, Passionfruit, and Dragonfruit, this balm nourishes your lips while giving them a soft, hydrated tint. Enriched with Community Fair Trade shea butter, it ensures your lips stay smooth, plump, and kissable throughout the celebrations, with no stickiness or shine.

Price: INR 1,295. Availalble online.

With these essential products, you’ll not only look your best on your best friend’s big day, but you’ll also feel confident and glowing through every magical moment. From flawless skin to bold lips and captivating eyes, these beauty must-haves are designed to ensure you’re the perfect bridesmaid—radiant, elegant, and unforgettable.