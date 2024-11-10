My Best Friend’s Wedding: Bridesmaid makeup must-haves

Your best friend’s wedding is a once-in-a-lifetime event, and as a bridesmaid, you want to look radiant while complementing the bridal look. Though the bride will undoubtedly steal the spotlight, your makeup should still shine, enhancing your features and helping you feel your most glamorous throughout the celebrations. Whether you're drawn to luminous skin, defined eyes, or a pop of bold colour, these beauty essentials will ensure you’re picture-perfect and camera-ready all day long. Here are five must-have makeup products to elevate your bridesmaid look and keep you looking flawless from the vows to the after-party.
Concealer — the game-changer
Flawless skin starts with a great concealer, and the Mila Beaute Conceal It Pot Concealer is a game-changer for Indian skin tones and humid conditions. This creamy, lightweight formula effortlessly hides dark circles, blemishes, and imperfections, delivering a smooth matte finish that lasts all day. Infused with SPF 15 and Vitamin E, it offers sun protection while nourishing your skin, leaving you with a fresh, luminous glow that endures through every wedding moment.
Price: INR 249. Available online.
Blur it all
A smooth, even base is the foundation of any flawless look, and the Swiss Beauty Select Blur It All Primer is your perfect first step. This primer expertly blurs imperfections, minimises pores, and creates a soft, matte finish, ensuring your makeup stays put all day. Enriched with Vitamin E, Vitamin A, and glycerin, it nourishes and hydrates while providing a long-lasting base for your bridal glam. Lightweight and water-resistant, it ensures your makeup lasts through every joyful tear and dance move.
Price: INR 550. Available online.
Let your eyes talk
For eyes that command attention, the Lovechild Masaba Nazar Na Lage Kajal is your go-to. This richly pigmented kajal creates bold, defined eyes that stand out in every photo. Its smooth, long-wearing formula glides on effortlessly and stays intact through the day’s rituals and celebrations. Whether you’re going for a classic, traditional look or something more modern, this kajal adds just the right touch of intensity to your gaze.
Price: INR 250. Available online.
Shades of love
For bridesmaids who love a statement lip, the MARS Colorbum Liquid Lipstick is a must-have. With 18 stunning shades to choose from, this liquid lipstick delivers a rich, opaque colour that won’t budge. The matte finish stays put for hours, so you can enjoy your day without worrying about touch-ups. Its quick-drying, non-sticky formula ensures your lips feel comfortable and stay vibrant, from the moment you say ‘I do’ to the last dance of the night.
Price: INR 229. Available online.
A touch of colour
If you prefer a more natural lip look with a touch of colour, The Body Shop Swipe It Moisturising Lip Balm is a luxurious choice. Available in five refreshing shades, including Strawberry, Passionfruit, and Dragonfruit, this balm nourishes your lips while giving them a soft, hydrated tint. Enriched with Community Fair Trade shea butter, it ensures your lips stay smooth, plump, and kissable throughout the celebrations, with no stickiness or shine.
Price: INR 1,295. Availalble online.
With these essential products, you’ll not only look your best on your best friend’s big day, but you’ll also feel confident and glowing through every magical moment. From flawless skin to bold lips and captivating eyes, these beauty must-haves are designed to ensure you’re the perfect bridesmaid—radiant, elegant, and unforgettable.