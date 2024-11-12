10 must-have beauty launches you can’t miss this season!

Over 70% of in India receive water that is classified as mild to very hard. While many people notice the white, scaly deposits it leaves on faucets, the real damage occurs on your scalp and hair. Iluvia’s Hard Water Shampoo can help you combat these issues. It gently but effectively removes the metal ion deposits, making hair feel cleaner, lighter and bouncier. It deep-cleanses all the nasties from your hair and scalp that helps reduce breakage, leaving your hair feeling better. The shampoo is formulated to soothe irritation by cleansing away mineral buildup and rebalancing your scalp’s natural oils, providing relief and promoting a more comfortable scalp environment.

Price: INR 775. Available online.