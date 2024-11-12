10 must-have beauty launches you can’t miss this season!

Exciting new beauty launches are here to elevate your skincare and beauty routine. From haircare essentials like nourishing shampoos to under-eye gels that target puffiness and dark circles, these products are perfect for the colder months. New compact powders offer flawless, long-lasting coverage, ensuring you stay matte and radiant through chilly weather. Perfumes with warm, comforting notes are ideal for cozying up, while under gels provide much-needed hydration to dry, sensitive skin. With winter’s drying effects, these products help maintain healthy, glowing skin, offering hydration, protection, and a touch of luxury for your daily routine.
Fiore, a homegrown brand, launches its debut hair care range: Daily Moisturising Shampoo and Nourishing Conditioner, perfect for winter hydration. The shampoo, infused with Baobab Protein, Marshmallow Root, and plant collagen, hydrates, strengthens, and adds shine, while protecting from UV damage and reducing breakage. The conditioner, with plant collagen, Irish Moss, and Avocado Oil, deeply moisturises, detangles, and smooths hair, preventing dryness and frizz. Suitable for all hair types, this natural, vegan, and cruelty-free range is free from parabens, sulfates, and silicones—offering spa-like care at home.
Price: INR 649 (shampoo); INR 599 (conditioner). Available online.
Indulge in luxury with La Pink’s new French pure perfume collection, crafted to match your unique personality and style. Each fragrance offers a distinct olfactory experience. Love Affair: A romantic blend of white florals, fruity sweetness, and aquatic freshness, with powdery tuberose at the base for a sensual, unforgettable experience. Pretty Girl: Soft and nostalgic, this fragrance combines sweet florals, vanilla, cacao, and warm spices for a timeless, nurturing scent. Hot Look: Bold and adventurous, with leather, wood, ozonic, and spicy notes, along with refreshing aquatic and citrus undertones—perfect for commanding attention. 24 Carat: A citrus-woody blend with a mossy amber heart, exuding confidence and a commanding presence.
Price on request. Available online.
Soulflower introduces its Daily Anti-Shedding Dandruff Shampoo, a 4-in-1 formula for all hair types. Offering 72-hour protection, it targets dandruff, controls hair fall, and soothes irritation. Powered by Dandrilys, a natural alternative to chemicals, it reduces dandruff by 86% and itching by 83% in just four washes. Formulated with Piroctone Olamine, Salicylic Acid, and Tea Tree Oil, it’s free from harmful ingredients like Zinc Pyrithione and SLS. Safe for daily use, this lightweight shampoo provides lasting relief without rinsing, addressing dandruff at its source while calming the scalp.
Price: INR 250. Available online.
Introducing the Kylie Cosmetics Mauve Pressed Powder Palette, a versatile mix of soft and bold rosy neutrals perfect for creating flawless day-to-night looks. This palette includes 10 richly pigmented shades—seven smooth mattes and three multidimensional metallics—that blend effortlessly and deliver vibrant colour with just one swipe. Compact and travel-friendly, it’s an essential addition to any makeup collection. Plus, it’s clean, vegan, cruelty-free, talc-free, gluten-free, and fragrance-free, making it a mindful choice for your beauty routine.
Price: INR 3,800. Available online.
Korean makeup brand Etude has launched its new Mini Fixing Tints and Mini Glow Fixing Tints, offering the same long-lasting, smudge-proof formula in a compact, travel-friendly size. Mini Fixing Tints provide vibrant, all-day colour with a lightweight, non-sticky formula that hydrates lips. These are cruelty-free and vegan-friendly. Mini Glow Fixing Tints offer a radiant, glossy finish with moisturising, luminous pigments that add a glamorous touch while keeping lips hydrated and supple. They are non-sticky and cruelty-free.
Price: INR 650. Available online.
Over 70% of in India receive water that is classified as mild to very hard. While many people notice the white, scaly deposits it leaves on faucets, the real damage occurs on your scalp and hair. Iluvia’s Hard Water Shampoo can help you combat these issues. It gently but effectively removes the metal ion deposits, making hair feel cleaner, lighter and bouncier. It deep-cleanses all the nasties from your hair and scalp that helps reduce breakage, leaving your hair feeling better. The shampoo is formulated to soothe irritation by cleansing away mineral buildup and rebalancing your scalp’s natural oils, providing relief and promoting a more comfortable scalp environment.
Price: INR 775. Available online.
PAC Cosmetics unveils two new must-haves: Rock & Rose Eyeshadow Palette and the Spotlight Duo Chrome Highlighter Palette. Featuring 50 highly pigmented shades, the Rock & Rose Eyeshadow Palette blends bold mattes, shimmers, and vibrant hues, making it perfect for both beginners and pros. Create soft, romantic looks or bold, dramatic styles with ease. For a show-stopping glow, the Spotlight Duo Chrome Highlighter Palette offers six duo-chrome highlighters with colour-shifting effects. Its smooth, blendable formula lets you go from a subtle glow to a radiant finish in one swipe.
Price on request. Available online.
Ayuvya has launched Gold Face Serum and Under Eye Gel—the perfect skincare duo for radiant, youthful skin. The Gold Face Serum evens out skin tone, enhances elasticity, and delivers a soothing glow, targeting dullness, fine lines, and uneven texture for a refreshed complexion. Paired with the Under Eye Gel, it reduces dark circles, puffiness, and fine lines, brightening and revitalising the delicate under-eye area. Together, these products provide a luxurious solution for smoother, more luminous skin and rejuvenated eyes—ideal for elevating your skincare routine.
Price: INR 1,123. Available online.
Revlon ColorStay Limitless Matte Liquid Lipstick offers more of everything: up to 24-hour wear, a no-budge matte finish, and the flexibility of Adapti-Flex Technology. Its patented applicator ensures precise, mess-free application, while the non-tightening formula provides all-day comfort. Ideal for those who want bold, beautiful lips that last without constant touch-ups, this lightweight, non-drying lipstick keeps lips soft and comfortable. With intense color and a flawless matte finish, it’s perfect for any occasion, offering limitless color and style from day to night.
Price: INR 1,399. Available online.
As winter brings dryness and sensitivity, The Derma Co.’s Nia-Ceramide Range combines Niacinamide and Ceramides to deeply hydrate and strengthen your skin. This powerful duo locks in moisture, soothes irritation, and boosts skin resilience, keeping your complexion soft, protected, and radiant all season. Designed to maintain skin health through harsh weather, the Nia-Ceramide Range hydrates, nourishes, and strengthens your skin barrier for a smooth, glowing finish. Protect your skin with this essential winter skincare duo.
Price: INR 449 (each). Available online.