Shield your skin from pollution with these essential skincare products

Pollution can take a serious toll on your skin, leading to premature aging, dullness, and increased sensitivity. Incorporating pollution-fighting skincare products into your daily regimen is essential for maintaining healthy, radiant skin. Products like cleansers, serums, and moisturizers infused with antioxidants, SPF, and pollution-blocking ingredients create a protective barrier that shields the skin from harmful particles and UV damage. Antioxidants, such as Vitamin C and E, help neutralize free radicals caused by pollution, while hydrating ingredients like hyaluronic acid keep the skin plump and resilient. Regular use of these products can help maintain a youthful glow and prevent long-term skin damage.
Here are six products that are sure to protect you from pollution.
Wellosophy Astaxanthin & Bilberry Extract
Wellosophy Astaxanthin & Bilberry Extract is an antioxidant-rich supplement that helps protect your skin from pollution and oxidative stress. With natural astaxanthin, known as the "King of Antioxidants," this supplement is 6000x more powerful than vitamin C and 110 times more effective than vitamin E. It supports skin resilience, combats free radicals, and helps maintain overall skin health from the inside out.
Price: INR 2,099. Available online.
Oriflame Optimals Urban Guard 3D Day Cream SPF 25
Protect and hydrate your skin with Oriflame’s Optimals Urban Guard 3D Day Cream SPF 25. Expertly formulated to shield your skin from harsh urban elements, this lightweight, non-greasy cream offers broad-spectrum SPF 25 protection against harmful UV rays and pollutants that accelerate aging. Infused with PolluProtect technology, it forms a protective barrier to prevent pollutants from sticking to your skin, while large hyaluronic acid particles lock in moisture for up to 24 hours. The addition of natural wax butter adapts to both warm and cold climates, keeping your skin nourished and comfortable year-round. Perfect for combating winter dryness and pollution, this day cream delivers lasting hydration and a more youthful, radiant complexion.
Price: INR 1,299. Available online.
WOW Skin Science Charcoal & Ubtan Purifying Combo
Protect your skin from pollution with WOW Skin Science’s Charcoal & Ubtan Purifying Combo. This trio includes a Charcoal Face Scrub, Charcoal Peel-Off Mask, and Ubtan Face & Body Scrub, designed to detoxify and rejuvenate skin exposed to environmental pollutants. The charcoal scrub cleanses impurities and dead skin cells, while the peel-off mask draws out blackheads and toxins. The Ubtan scrub, enriched with almond, turmeric, and saffron extracts, nourishes and softens the skin, eliminating tan and pollutants. Together, these products offer a complete solution to purify, protect, and brighten your skin, leaving it clear, resilient, and glowing.
Price: INR 1,023. Available online.
Dr. Sheth’s Kesar & Kojic Acid Moisturizing Cream
Dr. Sheth’s Kesar & Kojic Acid Moisturizing Cream provides 48 hours of hydration for normal to combination skin. This lightweight, non-greasy formula helps fade dark spots and even out skin tone with a blend of Kesar, 1% Kojic Acid, and 2% Niacinamide. Infused with Vitamin E and hyaluronic acid, it deeply hydrates and strengthens the skin barrier, while panthenol, squalene, and green tea soothe and nourish. This cream leaves your skin radiant, smooth, and protected.
Price: INR 499. Available online.
Mamaearth Beetroot Hydraful Light Moisturizing Cream
Achieve hydrated, glowing skin with Mamaearth Beetroot Hydraful Light Moisturizing Cream. This lightweight, non-greasy formula provides 24-hour hydration while fighting dryness and enhancing your skin’s natural pink glow. Enriched with beetroot for antioxidant protection, hyaluronic acid for deep moisture retention, and glycerin to lock in hydration, this cream is ideal for the face, hands, and body. Made Safe certified, it’s free from harmful ingredients like SLS/SLES, parabens, and artificial dyes, offering natural nourishment and protection from pollution.
Price: INR 399. Available online.
Aragma Anti-Acne Neem Aloe Vera Face Mask
Aragma’s Anti-Acne Neem Aloe Vera Face Mask is a natural solution for pollution-related skin issues. With antibacterial tea tree oil, soothing aloe vera, and antioxidant-rich moringa oil, this mask helps cleanse impurities, reduce blemishes, and protect against environmental damage. Regular use helps remove pollutants, balance oil production, and maintain a healthy complexion, making it ideal for skin exposed to pollutants.
Price: INR 299. Available online.