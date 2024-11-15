The art and science of perfume-making: Capturing nature’s fragrance from fresh flowers

Once harvested, the next step is extracting the aromatic compounds from the flowers. There are several methods used to accomplish this, each chosen based on the type of flower and the desired fragrance profile. Steam distillation is one of the most traditional techniques. It involves placing the flowers in a still and passing steam through them. The steam causes the plant’s essential oils to evaporate. These vapours are then condensed back into a liquid form, where the essential oil separates from the water. This method works well for flowers like lavender, as it preserves their natural aroma without the need for chemicals.

For more delicate flowers such as jasmine, solvent extraction is often preferred. The flowers are immersed in a solvent like hexane, which dissolves the aromatic compounds. When the solvent evaporates, it leaves behind a waxy substance known as ‘concrete’. This concrete is then processed with alcohol to obtain an ‘absolute’, a concentrated form of the flower’s fragrance. The absolute captures the essence of the flower in a way that distillation cannot, making it a popular choice for luxury perfumes.