A guide to glow

The skin types

Here’s how to identify your skin type:

Oily skin: It looks greasy and dull, and is prone to blackheads, whiteheads and pimples.

Dull skin: It lacks shine, and lustre and shows signs of dryness and flakiness. It is prone to lines and wrinkles.

Combination: This is identified with an oily T-zone with greasiness on the forehead, nose, and chin and dryness on the cheeks.