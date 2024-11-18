International Men’s Day: Gift the best in men’s skincare & grooming

This International Men’s Day, celebrated worldwide on November 19th, is more than just a day of recognition—it’s a call to action. A celebration of men’s health, positive role models, and the importance of overall well-being, it’s the perfect opportunity to remind men to invest in their most valuable asset: themselves. Skincare isn’t just a woman’s game—men’s skin needs love and attention too. With daily stressors like pollution, shaving, and the harsh environment, skin can quickly show signs of wear and tear, from dryness and dullness to premature aging. But with a simple yet effective skincare routine, men can fight back. It’s not just about looking good—it’s about feeling rejuvenated, confident, and empowered to take on whatever the day throws their way.
This Men’s Day, celebrate by gifting the men in your life the skincare essentials they need to feel their best, inside and out.
This International Men’s Day 2024, choose thoughtful and stylish gifts that reflect both personality and purpose. Presenting Emreleaf’s Shower Bundle: a complete revitalizing bath and hair care collection. Turn your daily shower into a luxurious escape with Emreleaf’s Shower Bundle. Carefully curated, this all-in-one set enhances your bathing routine, providing a perfect balance of cleanliness, nourishment, and indulgence for both your skin and hair.
Price: INR 3,975. Available online.
International Men's Day is the ideal time to honor the remarkable men in your life. This year, consider selecting gifts that not only express your gratitude and love but also support their health and well-being. For the man who takes pride in his grooming, Soulflower’s Rosemary Hair Growth Essentials make an excellent gift. This specially curated set includes: Rosemary Essential Oil: Nourishes the scalp and encourages hair growth. Rosemary Healthy Hair Oil: Deeply conditions and strengthens hair. Rosemary Redensyl Hair Growth Serum: Stimulates hair follicles and helps reduce hair loss. Rosemary Tea Tree Shampoo: Gently cleanses and calms the scalp. Rosemary Water with Mint Hair Spray: Refreshes and revitalizes hair.
Price: INR 2,850. Available online.
The Innisfree Forest For Men Pore Care All-in-One Essence is the perfect all-in-one skincare solution for men, delivering multiple benefits with just one pump. After cleansing, massage it into your skin to enjoy the effects of a toner, essence, and lotion—all in one step. This refreshing gel formula is designed to control oily pores, reduce excess sebum, and leave a clean, matte finish without any sticky residue. Ideal for men seeking a simple yet effective skincare routine that targets pore care and hydration in one convenient application.
Price: INR 2,050. Available online.
Indulgeo Essentials Hermoso Body Oil is made with high-quality botanical oils to nourish and soften the skin. Perfect for dry winter months, it revitalizes fatigued skin, leaving it hydrated and glowing. Ideal for men who appreciate a holistic skincare approach, this luxurious body oil provides deep moisture and rejuvenation, ensuring your skin stays smooth, refreshed, and energized throughout the day.
Price: INR 1,800. Available online.
Grass Whipped Sunscreen is a breakthrough formula that provides broad-spectrum protection in a lightweight, non-greasy texture. Designed to blend effortlessly into all skin tones, it offers fuss-free, reliable sun protection for men who spend time outdoors. With its smooth, breathable finish, it protects against harmful UVA and UVB rays while keeping skin comfortable and fresh all day long.
Price: INR 1,790. Available online.
If he appreciates both quality and practicality, the Salt Oral Care Fresh Breath Essentials Bundle is the perfect daily upgrade. This set features Dawn Day Toothpaste for a refreshing morning start, Dusk Night Toothpaste for evening care, and a Hyaluronic Re-Mineralizing Mouthwash for lasting hydration. The bundle also includes a Toothpaste Squeezer Key, promoting zero waste and making it an eco-friendly, thoughtful choice. This Men’s Day, enhance his routine with a gift that combines science-driven care and convenience.
Price: INR 1,399. Available online.
SET WET offers a variety of hair styling gels, waxes, sprays, and volumizing powders that are ideal for enhancing your grooming routine. Whether you’re aiming for a relaxed, casual style, a sleek finish, or a bold look, SET WET has the perfect product to help you achieve it. Their gels and waxes are free from alcohol and parabens, and come in various options that provide different levels of hold, along with finishes that can give your hair either a glossy or matte appearance.
Price: INR 1,150. Available online.
This Men’s Day, treat the special man in your life to the gift of strong, healthy hair with the WOW Skin Science Onion Ultimate Hair Fall Control Trio. Featuring our popular Onion + Collagen hair care products, this set is designed to reduce hair fall while nourishing weak and brittle hair. The kit includes Onion + Collagen Anti Hair Fall Hair Oil, Shampoo, and Conditioner, which work together in a complete, step-by-step routine for the best results. Give him a spa-like hair care experience at home, boosting hair strength and vitality with every use.
Price: INR 976. Available online.
Celebrate the men in your life with Laneige’s Cream Skin Cerapeptide Toner & Moisturizer, the perfect skincare essential for men who appreciate simplicity and effectiveness. This refillable, dual-purpose formula combines the rich texture of a cream with the lightness of a toner, providing long-lasting hydration and fortifying the skin in one easy step. Packed with ceramides and peptides, it deeply nourishes while enhancing skin elasticity and strength for all-day protection. Infused with white tea leaf extract, which is high in amino acids, it offers a soothing and refreshing experience.
Price: INR 900. Available online.
International Men’s Day offers a wonderful opportunity to show appreciation and honor the incredible men who enrich your life. The O3+ D-Tan Pack is a perfect gift — whether it’s your friends, brothers, husband, or any loved one who values looking and feeling their best. This advanced skincare solution is designed to effectively remove tan and reveal a brighter, healthier complexion. Infused with natural ingredients, it gently fades sunspots and evens out skin tone, restoring a natural, radiant glow. Give the gift of confidence and luminosity, allowing them to enjoy the sun without concern.
Price: INR 830. Available online.
Skinvest Clear Win Gel Cleanser is the ideal solution for acne-prone skin. This gentle cleanser effectively removes impurities while preserving the skin’s natural pH balance. Specially formulated to combat acne and brighten the complexion, it leaves skin feeling fresh, clean, and prepared for the day ahead. With its ability to target blemishes and promote a clearer, healthier appearance, this cleanser is a key step in any skincare routine, helping men maintain a confident, radiant complexion every day.
Price: INR 540. Available online.
Aqualogica Barrier Milk Fluid Moisturizer is a lightweight, deeply hydrating formula designed to provide lasting moisture without any greasy residue, making it suitable for all skin types. Infused with 5% barrier-repairing ingredients like niacinamide and ceramides, it strengthens the skin’s natural barrier, locking in hydration and maintaining skin's softness. For men dealing with daily environmental stressors, this moisturizer is the perfect addition to any skincare routine, delivering essential hydration and protection to support healthy, refreshed, and balanced skin.
Price: INR 449. Available online.
The Derma Co 5% Niacinamide & Ceramide Daily Hydrating Moisturizer is an excellent solution for combating dryness while promoting a smoother, more even skin tone. Perfect for daily use, this moisturizer strengthens the skin barrier and boosts hydration, making it ideal for men’s tougher skin. With its long-lasting moisturizing power and ability to improve skin texture, this product is a must-have in any skincare routine, ensuring skin stays refreshed, balanced, and prepared to face the day.
Price: INR 449. Available online.
Whiskers Beard Oil is crafted with a blend of exotic, nourishing ingredients that promote a thick, long, and lustrous beard. It supports healthy, dense beard growth, and helps maintain your beard’s natural shine. It also keeps your beard well-hydrated, protects the beard from harsh weather conditions—whether dry, hot, cold, or humid, and makes your beard more manageable and easier to style.
Price: INR 349. Available online.
Moha Foot Care Cream provides a soothing and revitalizing formula designed to heal, soften, and protect fatigued feet. Enriched with natural ingredients, it’s ideal for men with busy lifestyles, keeping their feet smooth, hydrated, and energized. This cream offers essential care to ensure your feet remain comfortable and refreshed all day long.
Price: INR 335. Available online.