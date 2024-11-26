Discover the latest must-have products for glowing skin

Exciting new beauty product launches are transforming the skincare and cosmetics industry. From innovative serums to groundbreaking moisturizers, these products promise enhanced hydration, brighter skin, and anti-aging benefits. With cutting-edge formulations and eco-friendly packaging, these launches are designed to meet the needs of every beauty enthusiast for glowing, youthful skin.
Looking for both hydration and protection in one product? Smooth Seal Lip Set by YÊU Cosmetics has you covered, offering six versatile shades to suit any style. This lip set features a hydrating gloss on one side and a velvet lipstick on the other, both specifically crafted to meet the needs of delicate lips, which often lack the moisture and protection found in other skin areas. Whether you desire a bold red, a soft pink gloss, a dramatic purple, or a warm brown, there’s a shade for every mood and occasion. The lip gloss provides all-day hydration with a non-sticky shine, protecting lips from sun damage and preventing dryness. Meanwhile, the velvet lipstick delivers a smooth, non-drying finish that enhances color while reducing the appearance of fine lines. Together, these products nourish, protect, and leave lips looking youthful, radiant, and flawless.
The newly launched Bouncy & Firm Eye Sleeping Mask by Laneige tightens the skin around the eyes using Peony & Collagen ComplexTM, peptides, and caffeine. Upon application, the moisture capsules in the formula burst, providing an immediate cooling sensation and lowering skin temperature by 5.8ºC. In a survey conducted after 8 weeks of use, 93.33% of participants reported being satisfied with the reduction in puffiness, while 100% were pleased with the firming effect on the skin around their eyes.
Kylie Cosmetics’ Tinted Butter Balm is an essential addition to any beauty routine. This balm offers 12 hours of hydration and vibrant color, thanks to its rich, buttery formula infused with jojoba oil. It delivers a glossy, pigmented finish while moisturizing, smoothing lip lines, and softening dry lips, leaving them nourished and beautiful throughout the day. Available in four stunning shades: She’s Lovely, That’s Tea, Kylie, and Moving On, designed to complement a variety of skin tones and preferences. It is vegan, cruelty-free, paraben-free, and clean.
Retinal 0.2% Liposomal Cream by Minimalist is a potent anti-aging treatment formulated to target visible signs of aging. It contains Retinal, a highly effective form of Vitamin A, along with powerful antioxidants like Resveratrol and EUK-134. These ingredients work together to combat fine lines, wrinkles, loss of elasticity, and dull skin. The Liposomal System improves the delivery of active ingredients, ensuring deeper penetration and enhanced stability for more effective results.
La Pink’s new French pure perfume collection defines your unique style with luxury in every bottle. Each fragrance offers a memorable olfactory journey: Love Affair evokes romance with white florals, fruity sweetness, and aquatic freshness, while powdery tuberose adds sensual depth.
Pretty Girl blends sweet florals, warm spices, vanilla, cacao, and woody notes for a timeless, soft fragrance. Hot Look is bold and adventurous, with leather, wood, and ozonic notes, complemented by refreshing aquatic and citrus hints. 24 Carat reflects confidence, with citrus-woody top notes and a mossy amber heart, perfect for those with a commanding presence.
India’s first Anti-Thinning Hair Care brand, anthi is dedicated to revolutionising your hair care routine and helping you achieve thicker, fuller, and more voluminous hair. Drawing inspiration from the power of botanicals, the brand has developed an advanced Hair Serum that not only targets thinning hair but is also powerful enough to boost melanin production and reduce greying. This lightweight, non-greasy, and non-sticky serum is enriched with 18 potent plant extracts, pure essential oils, and clinically proven ingredients designed to combat thinning and greying hair.
MARS Artistry Foundation is expertly crafted for Indian skin tones, offering a lightweight formula that delivers medium-to-buildable coverage with a natural matte finish. Designed to complement warm undertones, this foundation ensures a radiant, flawless look that feels comfortable on the skin. Its long-lasting, sweat-resistant formula stays put throughout the day, even in humid conditions, so you can enjoy all-day wear without the need for frequent touch-ups. Whether for everyday use or professional makeup applications, this foundation provides a customizable finish that conceals imperfections while maintaining a breathable feel. With its soft matte finish and subtle radiance, it's the perfect choice for achieving a natural, dewy look.
Pixi Beauty’s +Hydra LipTreat is a luxurious lip treatment that goes beyond a typical tinted lip balm. It provides a perfect blend of intense moisture and a beautiful wash of color, making it an ideal choice for anyone looking to nourish and enhance their lips. This lip treat offers soft, hydrated lips with a subtle hint of color that can be layered for a more vibrant, intense look. Each application ensures that your lips feel smooth, deeply moisturized, and soft, while also delivering a gorgeous, healthy appearance. It’s the perfect combination of care and beauty in one product.
Shiitake Mushroom Body Butter by Dusky India is enriched with the powerful benefits of Shiitake Mushrooms, along with Sesame Oil, Rhododendron flower extracts, Aloe Vera extracts, and Lily & Lotus oil. Boasting a rich nutrient profile and therapeutic qualities, this body butter is packed with antioxidants that help shield the skin from damage caused by free radicals, offering anti-aging benefits. It works as a comprehensive skincare treatment, reducing dark spots, hyperpigmentation, and uneven skin tone, while promoting a brighter, more even complexion. Perfect for winter, it deeply hydrates and locks in moisture for long-lasting skin nourishment.
The Mediterranean Mood Exfoliating Body Wash features a potent combination of 2% Salicylic Acid, Zinc PCA, and encapsulated Jojoba oil beads. Salicylic Acid exfoliates dead skin cells and helps prevent body acne, while Zinc PCA controls oil production and soothes inflammation. The Jojoba oil beads melt upon contact, delivering intense hydration as they exfoliate, leaving your skin softer, nourished, and more even-toned. Its tropical fragrance turns your shower into a spa-like experience, leaving your skin feeling revitalized, refreshed, and glowing.
