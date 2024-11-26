Discover the latest must-have products for glowing skin

Looking for both hydration and protection in one product? Smooth Seal Lip Set by YÊU Cosmetics has you covered, offering six versatile shades to suit any style. This lip set features a hydrating gloss on one side and a velvet lipstick on the other, both specifically crafted to meet the needs of delicate lips, which often lack the moisture and protection found in other skin areas. Whether you desire a bold red, a soft pink gloss, a dramatic purple, or a warm brown, there’s a shade for every mood and occasion. The lip gloss provides all-day hydration with a non-sticky shine, protecting lips from sun damage and preventing dryness. Meanwhile, the velvet lipstick delivers a smooth, non-drying finish that enhances color while reducing the appearance of fine lines. Together, these products nourish, protect, and leave lips looking youthful, radiant, and flawless.

Price: INR 2,550. Available online.