Five grooming tips for your pet

Pets don’t need to be bathed as frequently as humans, but regular baths are necessary to keep them clean and odour-free. The key is to use pet-friendly shampoos and conditioners that are specially formulated for their skin type. Avoid using human products, as they can irritate a pet’s skin due to their different pH balance. Make sure to bathe your pet in lukewarm water and rinse thoroughly to remove all soap, which can cause irritation if left behind. Bathing frequency depends on your pet’s breed, lifestyle and health—generally once every 4-6 weeks for most dogs and cats.