Horoscope/Angel Calendar: Here is your weekly oracle guidance for October 11-17

ARIES (Mar 21 - Apr 19)

Trust your intuitions, as powerful psychic insights will bring valuable information. Be at peace from within, as you are on the right path. You have invested wisely, now have patience and wait for the harvest. A very big phase of your life or of your loved one is coming to a conclusive full circle. Prayers and spiritual awakening are the future. Lucky colour: Bright blue

TAURUS (April 20 - May 20)

Those who are planning to settle down in life will enjoy the company of their spouse, with whom they visualise a future together. Little sweet gestures in love will sweep you off your feet and make your heart flutter. A big situation in the past will come to an end and you will be finally free. New opportunities for happiness will now follow. Put the past behind you. Lucky colour: Light blue



GEMINI (May 21 - June 20)

Protect yourself from evil eyes. You need not go through this situation alone. Help is nearby. Stay alert and seek spiritual guidance. A happy announcement regarding your children will make everyone very happy. Your power and confidence will intimidate others. Don’t worry, and keep moving ahead. With a forgiving heart, move on, and you will achieve success. Lucky colours: White, beige

CANCER (June 21 - July 22)

A time for career rather than relationships. A challenge will arise, which you will be able to resolve, provided you stay calm, patient, and a little detached from others’ drama. New resources of money, time, and support will emerge. A change in job or a promotion will happen sooner than expected. Lucky colours: Pink, light lavender

LEO (July 23 - August 22)

There is a better course of action available for a task to accomplish. Working alone may not be the best answer. Review all details before proceeding ahead. Make a wish, and the universe will grant it to you. A lucky week for those who are following a virtuous path. For those who are fighting for justice, the final verdict is in your favour. Lucky colours: Blue, red

VIRGO (August 23 - September 22)

A bad situation in your life is ending, and you will now be finally free. New opportunities for happiness will follow soon. All your materialistic needs will be fulfilled in the most unexpected ways. An act of kindness, charity, or rituals will increase your blessings tenfold. Release the past, as there is a more enriching future ahead. Lucky colours: Off white, bright green