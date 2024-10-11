Four tips for healthier hair

In today’s health-conscious world, people are constantly seeking out fad diets but many don’t realise the negative effects these diets can have, not just on your internal organs but also on your external appearance, particularly on hair health. Drastic restrictions or changes in meals can lead to nutritional deficiencies, which leads to hair issues like thinning, shedding, dullness, etc. hair grows in cycles, moving through stages of growth, rest and shedding where a hair loss of 50 to 100 strands per day is quite normal. However, excessive hair loss without regrowth could indicate a problem.

Fad diets mean you cut out important food groups from meals, leading to deficiencies in essential nutrients like protein, vitamins and minerals. We all know that hair is made of keratin, which is a protein, so a lack of protein can cause thinner hair, slower growth and increased hairfall. Fats too are vital for keeping the scalp hydrated and healthy. Iron deficiency is another common cause of hair loss linked to poor diets because iron helps carry oxygen to hair follicles, and without enough of it, hair becomes weak and more prone to breaking. and without them, the scalp can become dry and inflamed, making it difficult for hair to grow strong and healthy. Apart from these, there are a lot of other nutrients which are important for hair and lack of these can lead to brittle, dull hair and excessive hair fall.

To keep hair healthy, let’s look at a few tips:

Iron-rich foods

Foods like spinach, lentils and moringa leaves are packed with iron, which helps transport oxygen to the hair follicles. Pairing these with vitamin c sources, such as lemon and oranges, can help maximise iron absorption.

Biotin

This vitamin is crucial for keratin production, which strengthens hair structure, promotes thicker hair, reduces breakage and encourages healthy growth. Foods like eggs, nuts, seeds and sweet potatoes are rich in biotin and support thicker, stronger hair.

Sleep

Poor sleep disrupts cell regeneration and hormone regulation, which can weaken hair follicles. Lack of rest makes it harder for the body to repair cells, including those in the hair, making the hair more brittle. Getting adequate, good-quality sleep is essential for better hair health.

Natural oils

As we have seen, fats are important for hair, so using an equal quantity of castor and coconut oil for head massage can support hair growth by improving blood circulation and moisture retention in the scalp.

Whole-fad diets may seem appealing, but they can lead to health issues and even appearance by affecting skin and hair quality. That’s why a well-rounded, balanced meal, along with proper sleep and scalp care, is key to maintaining strong, healthy hair.