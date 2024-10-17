DIY face scrubs to get the festive glow

Exfoliation removes dead skin cells from your skin’s surface, helping to prevent clogged pores. Regularly exfoliating can also boost collagen production, promoting firmer, smoother, and more radiant skin.
If you prefer knowing exactly what you apply to your skin, a homemade facial scrub might be a great choice for exfoliation. Many people find these scrubs simple and quick to prepare, and you may already have the necessary ingredients on hand. Here are some DIY scrubs:
1. Oatmeal and Yogurt Scrub
Oats aren't just for your morning meal; they're also effective for skincare. You'll often find oats listed as “colloidal oatmeal” in various skincare products. Oatmeal is rich in antioxidants and has anti-inflammatory properties that can help calm irritated or sensitive skin. Yoghurt contains natural lactic acid, which boosts exfoliation. Jojoba oil provides moisture without clogging pores. This scrub is particularly suitable for combination skin.
Ingredients:
- 2 tablespoons uncooked rolled oats
- 1 tablespoon plain Greek yogurt
- 1 tablespoon jojoba oil or liquid coconut oil
2. Apple and Honey Scrub
This scrub combines honey to nourish and moisturize your skin with the natural fruit acids and enzymes found in apples, which aid in exfoliation. The fruit acids, along with honey's antibacterial properties, make this scrub an excellent option for oily or acne-prone skin.
Ingredients:
- 1 ripe apple, peeled and cored
- 1/2 tablespoon raw honey
- 1/2 teaspoon jojoba oil
3. Coffee Scrub
Coffee offers numerous potential health benefits that can also enhance your skin's health. This DIY coffee scrub leverages coffee's natural exfoliating and anti-inflammatory properties to help remove dead skin cells, smooth your skin, and boost circulation. It's particularly suitable for oily skin. However, be cautious, as even finely ground coffee can irritate sensitive skin. If you experience any irritation, consider trying a different scrub.
Ingredients:
- 1 cup finely ground coffee
- 1 cup brown sugar
- 2 tablespoons avocado oil
- 2 tablespoons coconut oil
4. Strawberry Scrub
Strawberries are packed with vitamin C and possess anti-inflammatory properties that can help reduce acne-related inflammation. This scrub is a great choice for acne-prone skin.
Ingredients:
- 1/2 cup strawberries, mashed with a fork
- 1 cup sugar
- 1/2 cup coconut oil
5. Brown Sugar Scrub
This DIY exfoliating face scrub combines brown sugar and avocado oil to effectively exfoliate and hydrate your skin. Lemongrass oil can also be added, as research from 2010 suggests it may help treat skin infections. Additionally, a small study from 2015 indicates that lemongrass oil might aid in relieving stress and anxiety during massages. This scrub is suitable for both dry and acne-prone skin.
Ingredients:
- ½ cup brown sugar
- ¼ cup avocado oil
- 1 teaspoon fine Himalayan sea salt
- 3-4 drops lemongrass essential oil (optional)