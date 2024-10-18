Natural remedies to reduce skin tanning and restore radiance

5. Potato Juice

Potato juice is rich in enzymes that can lighten skin. Grate a raw potato, extract the juice, and apply it to tanned areas. Leave it on for about 20 minutes before rinsing. Regular use can significantly fade tan over time.

Incorporating these natural methods into your skincare routine can help brighten your complexion. Just be consistent and don’t forget to protect your skin from the sun to prevent further tanning!