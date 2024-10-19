Horoscope/Angel Calendar: Here is your weekly oracle guidance for October 18-24

ARIES (Mar 21 - Apr 19)

You need to take some time off. You must seek relief from stress, overthinking is not good for your health. A situation will arise that will require quick and timely intervention. Choose logic over emotions. The changes are going to be sudden and in your favour. Wisdom and objectivity are important. Stay in your integrity, as a situation will call for honest and open communication.

Lucky colour: Royal blue

TAURUS (April 20 - May 20)

This is a crucial time, both in your career and in your personal life. Working too many hours just trying to impress your seniors is not the right way, as you will fall sick. Good news regarding a grant or allotment of a scholarship is on the cards. By the end of this week, you will be bowing down to the universe with gratitude, as there will be so much to be grateful for.

Lucky colour: Pink

GEMINI (May 21 - June 20)

Lucky are those people who are in the company of someone who genuinely cares for you. Don’t give up on those you love and those who love you. You are being emotionally healed by someone who really cares for you. A new emotional situation will arise this week where your connection with the universe will help you ease out your anxiety and your worries for the future.

Lucky colour: Olive green

CANCER (June 21 - July 22)

Those who have been unwell in the past, consider this a new life. Release the past, as there is a more enriching future coming ahead. Forgive those who have caused you grief and move on. Both in your work front and in your personal life, keep your eyes only on the big picture. Be prepared, as the universe is going to throw challenges

Lucky colour: Orange

LEO (July 23 - August 22)

This is going to be a great week where you will thrive through the power of positive thinking. Your success will inspire many around you. Many of you will be signing new contract, and documents. This is an exciting new challenge, and you are completely prepared for it. Your wonderful new ideas are going to be highly appreciated by everybody. Lucky colour: Sky blue

VIRGO (August 23 - September 22)

For those who were stuck in emotional turmoil in the past, the situation will end and you will be finally free. New opportunities for happiness will follow. Put the past behind you and move on in life. Take great pride in your excellent work, and consider getting additional education or training. Break free of procrastination. Lucky colour: Purple

LIBRA (September 23 - October 22)

Lucky are those who get the blessings of the universe for starting a new life. This week, you will be finding your life purpose. Move on in the company of your loved ones. You are blessed to have someone special in your life who not only completes you but heals you as well. The coming weeks are going to be actionpacked, and you will be working with passion.

Lucky colours: Brown, beige

SCORPIO (October 23 - November 21)

Your everlasting spiritual connection with the universe is going to get you great rewards in the days to come. Prosperity arising from wise planning is on the cards. This is your time to move on to your next step. Domestic or overseas travels for work are foreseen. Romantic relationships will sweep you off your feet. This is an exciting phase in your life.

Lucky colours: Rust, off-white

SAGITTARIUS (November 22 - December 21)

Break free of procrastination and embrace this opportunity that the change brings. A big dream of yours will come true. Believe in yourself, as this will mark an end to a difficult situation. Your prayers are being heard. On the work front, do what gives you joy. This is a time of great personal growth in your career or your artistic endeavours.

Lucky colour: Light brown

CAPRICORN (December 22 - January 19)

Love and blessings from your family members and loved ones will fill your life. Those who are doing the balancing act, both in their personal and professional lives, this is going to be a tricky situation. It is important for you to maintain your balance. Working on multiple projects is not an easy task. You will enjoy financial success and a great retirement life.

Lucky colours: Olive and mint green

AQUARIUS (January 20 - February 18)

You have the power to do anything right now, so go after what you want. The ability to attract helpful people is a quality not everybody possesses. On the work front, there is light at the end of the tunnel. Make new plans. Relocation or travel related to work is on the cards. Delays are never denials. Choose logic over emotions. Look for the magic in life.

Lucky colours: White, rust

VIRGO

For those who were stuck in emotional turmoil in the past, the situation will end and you will be finally free. New opportunities for happiness will follow. Put the past behind you and move on in life. Take great pride in your excellent work, and consider getting additional education or training. Break free of procrastination.

Lucky colour: Purple

PISCES (February 19 - March 20)

If you are in a relationship where your partner comforts you and heals you, then you are in the right relationship. You shall be making some important decisions this week. Be very careful about what choices you make, as you are not only dealing with yourself but with the life of someone else as well. Release your past.

Lucky colours: Yellow, orange, dark blue