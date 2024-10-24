Horoscope/Angel Calendar: Here is your weekly oracle guidance for October 25-31

ARIES (Mar 21 - Apr 19)

The love of your partner will fill your life. Harmonious relationships with family members will be the highlight of this week. On the work front, do what gives you joy. This is the time of great personal growth in your career and artistic endeavours. For those who marry the person of their choice, it's a time for celebration. Lucky colours: Bright orange, pink

TAURUS (April 20 - May 20)

Working too many hours without asking for help can make you unwell. Ask for help, as there are people who are willing to assist you. Your love for home and family should be placed on the forefront. With the help of trustworthy information, you will be easily able to sail through difficult times. Impress your inner child and make new friends or rekindle old relationships. Lucky colour: Olive green

GEMINI (May 21 - June 20)

Seek relief from stress. On the work front, a great deal of activity will keep you occupied. Sudden and immediate results are guaranteed. Take great pride in your work. Excellent work practice makes the man perfect; consider getting an additional education or training. Shifting career paths is likely. Soft skills training is a career you can focus on. Lucky colours: Beige, light golden, tangerine

CANCER (June 21 - July 22)

There is so much to accomplish this week. Make a detailed plan. You are being blessed and watched by someone kind. You are a wise person as you know exactly what to do in the current situation. This is the time for your career rather than relationships. Choose logic over emotions. Changes will be in your favour. Lucky colour: Royal blue

LEO (July 23 - August 22)

There is light at the end of the tunnel. Travel and relocations are foreseen. The search for meaning in life will push you to seek answers through an alternative approach. Surround yourself with wise teachers or friends. Those who are in love, make choices from your heart. Never give up on those you love. Lucky colour: Deep purple

CANCER (june 21 - July 22)

There is so much to accomplish this week. Make a detailed plan. You are being blessed and watched by someone kind. You are a wise person as you know exactly what to do in the current situation. This is the time for your career rather than relationships. Choose logic over emotions. Changes will be in your favour. Lucky colour: Royal blue

VIRGO (August 23 - September 22)

It is important to have work balance. As long as you are making your work fun, you shall be able to sail through peacefully. In the days to come, you will be able to manifest the life you want. What you wish for will magically appear marking the beginning of a successful new future. It is safe to trust people. Lucky colours: Aqua blue, sea green

LIBRA (September 23 - October 22)

Stability and efficiency are the highlights of this week. If you ever fall into a situation where you have to choose between two paths, choose the right and the brighter path. Even if the darker path is a shortcut. Your strength is your self confidence and your power to forgive. This strength can intimidate many around you. Forgive, forget, and move on. Lucky colours: White, blue

SCORPIO (October 23 - November 21)

Those who are fighting for justice and equality, do not give up now. A big dream of yours will come true this week. Believe in yourself. This is the beginning of a new era. During this phase, trust your intuitive insights rather than believing in false promises. Stay determined and move forward at work. Be prepared for any possibility. There will be changes in your job profile. Lucky colours: Deep red, wine magenta

SAGITTARIUS (November 22 - December 21)

You can do anything right now, so go after what you want. You have the ability to attract helpful people through powerful psychic insights. Reflection and meditation will provide valuable information. Be at peace from within. For those who are stuck in a relationship, release the past. Time heals all wounds. Lucky colours: Brown, all shades of blue

CAPRICORN (December 22 - January 19)

Topics related to committed romantic relationships will sweep you off your feet. A situation will arise that will make your heart flutter. New beginnings, the end of delays and a change in a path or a direction will offer you great happiness .The wheel of fortune will favour you now. This is your time to take action for a great cause. Your sixth sense will guide you. Lucky colour: Sandy brown

AQUARIUS (January 20 - February 18)

You are a blessed soul with great intuitive powers. During this phase, it is safe to trust people, as you have the ability to keep everyone around you happy. Follow your creative passion. However, if there is something that has been bothering you for a long time, cut your cords. Do not associate yourself with anyone, and anything that is toxic. Lucky colours: Yellow, light

PISCES (February 19 - March 20)

Balance your personal and professional life. Those who are in love and wish to settle down, this is your time to make choices from your heart. The power of love is way more superior than any other force on the planet. You can manifest the life you want. What you need will magically appear, and there will be new beginnings. Lucky colours: Rainbow colours