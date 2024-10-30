Get festive-ready with the hottest 2024 makeup trends

The 2024 festive season is here, and it’s bringing bold, vibrant, and expressive makeup trends! This year’s looks are all about celebrating individual style with colours, textures, and finishes that help you stand out and bring a touch of glam to every occasion. Here’s a rundown of the biggest trends to try this festive season.

1. Statement Eyes with Graphic Liners

One of the most exciting trends this season is the use of graphic liners in bold shapes and colours. Think bright shades of electric blue, neon green, or vibrant fuchsia lining the eyes with unexpected shapes like negative space liners, double wings, or even futuristic geometric designs. Graphic liners offer a fun way to make your eyes pop while allowing you to play with shapes that suit your unique style. Metallic and glitter liners are also making waves, adding an extra touch of glam that’s perfect for festive evenings.

2. Monochromatic Moments

Monochromatic makeup continues to be popular for its cohesive, polished appeal. This season’s take brings rich tones like berry, peach, and coral, applied seamlessly on the eyes, cheeks, and lips for a harmonious look. The key to mastering this trend is blending—using cream-based products that can be diffused softly across your face gives a natural, sophisticated glow. With one colour tying the whole look together, you can embrace a radiant, effortlessly chic vibe.