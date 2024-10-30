Get festive-ready with the hottest 2024 makeup trends

The 2024 festive season is here, and it’s bringing bold, vibrant, and expressive makeup trends! This year’s looks are all about celebrating individual style with colours, textures, and finishes that help you stand out and bring a touch of glam to every occasion. Here’s a rundown of the biggest trends to try this festive season.
1. Statement Eyes with Graphic Liners
One of the most exciting trends this season is the use of graphic liners in bold shapes and colours. Think bright shades of electric blue, neon green, or vibrant fuchsia lining the eyes with unexpected shapes like negative space liners, double wings, or even futuristic geometric designs. Graphic liners offer a fun way to make your eyes pop while allowing you to play with shapes that suit your unique style. Metallic and glitter liners are also making waves, adding an extra touch of glam that’s perfect for festive evenings.
2. Monochromatic Moments
Monochromatic makeup continues to be popular for its cohesive, polished appeal. This season’s take brings rich tones like berry, peach, and coral, applied seamlessly on the eyes, cheeks, and lips for a harmonious look. The key to mastering this trend is blending—using cream-based products that can be diffused softly across your face gives a natural, sophisticated glow. With one colour tying the whole look together, you can embrace a radiant, effortlessly chic vibe.
3. Radiant, Glowing Skin
Glowy skin is a must this festive season, with glass skin-inspired looks at the forefront. To achieve this trend, start with a well-prepped base using hydrating primers and light-reflecting foundations. Dewy, cream highlighters applied on the high points of the face create a soft glow that mimics healthy, luminous skin. Skip the heavy powder; instead, opt for cream blushes and bronzers that blend into the skin, providing a fresh, radiant finish. Skinimalism is still in, so keep it light and let your natural beauty shine.
4. Bold, Velvet Lips
Matte, velvet lips in deep, rich shades are back, with burgundy, plum, and classic red leading the way. The matte look adds an elegant, modern feel and pairs beautifully with minimal eye makeup. Look for long-wear matte lipsticks to keep your colour intact through the night’s festivities. For a modern twist, try a blurred-edge look by softly diffusing the lip colour, creating a slightly undone, romantic effect.
5. Touches of Sparkle
From eye embellishments to glitter highlights, sparkle is a big player this season. Subtle shimmer on the eyelids or tiny gemstone accents around the eyes add dimension and festivity. Glitter glosses are also popular, providing an effortless way to add shine to lips.
Story by Anshula Dhulekar