Gigi Hadid is the New Ambassador for Rabanne’s Million Gold For Her

Rabanne has a rich tradition of selecting unforgettable ambassadors—iconic personalities who embody the Maison’s boundary-pushing ethos and vision, inspiring the next generation to create a more imaginative and inclusive future.

This year, Rabanne makes its most daring ambassador choice yet by naming global superstar Gigi Hadid as the face of Million Gold For Her. This new fragrance marks the beginning of a visionary fragrance universe, capturing the most captivating and exhilarating aspects of femininity in a stunning bottle featuring the XL link of Rabanne’s signature jewellery.

Gigi Hadid is the perfect choice to bring this new fragrance frontier to life. As one of the most influential supermodels of her era, Gigi is also a TV presenter and entrepreneur—an unparalleled and aspirational figure for women globally. Radiant, dynamic, and authentically herself, Gigi leverages self-expression to fuel her meteoric rise, boasting over 78 million Instagram followers. She now spearheads a pivotal moment in Rabanne’s fragrance history, symbolising bold, fearless femininity through a luminous gold-infused fragrance.

With the introduction of Million Gold For Her, Gigi stars in a dynamic campaign designed to motivate the next generation to challenge norms and embrace their individuality. Directed by Mert Alas and Manu Cossu, the campaign features Rabanne’s boldest musical statement yet: Beyoncé’s Pure/Honey, a definitive anthem of female empowerment and success.

In the campaign, Gigi commands the stage in a golden Rabanne dress adorned with Swarovski crystals. She captivates with her movement and presence, embodying the essence of Rabanne’s rebellious spirit and paving the way for a new era of irresistible golden sensuality.

“Million Gold for Her reminds me of the essence of Rabanne as a Maison—powerful and beautiful, with notes of rose, lavender, and a salty mineral musk undertone. I appreciate the balance and the blend of feminine and masculine elements in the fragrance,” says Gigi Hadid.

“Gigi captures the spirit of our legacy. She resonates with Monsieur Rabanne’s iconic muses, like Jane Birkin and Jane Fonda as Barbarella, while also bringing her own unique personality that perfectly represents the modern Rabanne woman,” says Jerome Leloup, vice-president of Rabanne.