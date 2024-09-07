Kate Spade New York hosts groundbreaking Global Summit on Women’s Mental Health; welcomes A-List advocates

As New York Fashion Week loomed on the horizon, Kate Spade New York took a moment to pivot from the runway to a crucial conversation about women’s mental health. On September 5, the brand hosted its third annual Global Summit on Women’s Mental Health at The Times Center, bringing together a powerhouse of speakers and attendees from diverse fields, all united by a shared mission: to explore and advance the intersection of joy and mental well-being.

The summit, a notable fixture on the New York Fashion Week calendar, attracted a stellar lineup of voices from the worlds of fashion, entertainment, and activism. Keynote speakers included Simone Biles, the world-renowned gymnast and mental health advocate; Taraji P Henson, the Academy Award-nominated actress and founder of the Boris Lawrence Henson Foundation; and Marsai Martin, the acclaimed actor and producer. Sofia Wylie, an actress and mental health advocate, also graced the stage, alongside influential figures like Lindsay Peoples, Editor-in-Chief of The Cut, and Aurora James, Vice Chair of the CFDA.

The half-day event was more than just a series of panels and presentations. It also featured an exclusive premiere of Kate Spade New York’s latest short film, starring Henson, Nicola Coughlan, and Martin. This film introduced the brand’s Global Fund for Women’s Mental Health—a new initiative aimed at boosting funding and support for mental health solutions tailored to women worldwide.

“Our brand is deeply rooted in the concept of joy, and for over a decade, we’ve been committed to addressing the women’s mental health crisis,” said Taryn Bird, executive director of Social Impact at Kate Spade New York. “The Global Fund for Women’s Mental Health marks a significant milestone in our ongoing journey. We’re excited to launch this fund in collaboration with partners like Pinterest, Saks, and Mindful Philanthropy, and we invite others to join us in this crucial mission.”

Kate Spade New York’s dedication to women’s mental health is underscored by its impressive track record of investing over $31 million in related initiatives. The newly launched Global Fund aims to amplify these efforts, focusing on providing access to culturally competent mental health solutions for women at every stage of their lives.

The summit’s agenda was packed with insightful discussions on a variety of topics, including:

Fireside Chat: Simone Biles in conversation with Joanne Crevoiserat, CEO of Tapestry, discussing the impact of mental health advocacy.

The Fashion Industry’s Role: A panel featuring Lindsay Peoples, Aurora James, and other industry leaders examining how fashion influences women’s mental health.

Youth Mental Health: Marsai Martin, Sofia Wylie, and other experts explored the challenges and opportunities in supporting young women’s mental health.

Recovery and Trauma: Jazz Thornton shared her insights on cultivating recovery after trauma.

Entrepreneurship and Motherhood: A discussion with Latham Thomas and other influential women on balancing entrepreneurial endeavors with personal life.

Perimenopause & Menopause: Dr Sharon Malone and Alyson Niemann tackled the mental health challenges specific to perimenopause and menopause.

Insights on Joy: Elisha London and other members of Kate Spade New York’s Social Impact Council shared perspectives on the connection between joy and mental health.

The event concluded with a discussion on the future of mental health advocacy, featuring Taraji P Henson, Chrissy Rutherford, Reshma Saujani, and Norette Turimuci, all emphasising the importance of building resilience and fostering joy.