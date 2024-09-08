Glow up like a star

Get ready to light up your beauty routine with these must-have products! From Anastasia Beverly Hills' Stick Highlighter that promises a disco ball glow, to Mul Secrets' Skin Hydration Mask for that dewy, fresh-faced look, and Simply Nam’s Satin Soft Lip Crèmes for lips that pop—these beauty essentials are all you need to shine and sparkle!
Turn on the radiance with Anastasia Beverly Hills Stick Highlighter, your new best friend for achieving that enviable glow. This ultra-smooth cream highlighter offers instant luminosity with just one swipe, thanks to its silky, buildable formula. With a soft-focus effect that blurs imperfections and a synthetic brush for precise application, it delivers a flawless, skin-perfecting finish that’s bound to steal the spotlight.
Priced at Rs 3,700. Available online.
Say hello to dewy, hydrated skin with Mul Secrets’ Skin Hydration Mask—a dual-action marvel that exfoliates and nourishes in one go. This cooling, gel-based mask is infused with a luxurious blend of geranium and vetiver, making it a treat for your senses as well as your skin. Enriched with hyaluronic acid, saffron, kokum, and chamomile, it’s tailor-made for normal to dry skin, providing intense moisture and leaving your complexion refreshed and radiant.
Priced at Rs 899. Available online.
Elevate your lip game with Simply Nam’s Satin Soft Lip Crèmes, the brand’s latest innovation in lip luxury. Formerly known as Hydrating Lip Butters, these new shades are designed to give you full coverage with a creamy satin finish. Non-sticky and long-lasting, they’re enriched with hydrating humectants and lightweight emollients to keep your lips smooth, plump, and perfectly comfortable all day long. Whether it’s a day at the office or a night out, these crèmes are your go-to for effortless glamour.
Price on request. Available online.