Glow up like a star

Elevate your lip game with Simply Nam’s Satin Soft Lip Crèmes, the brand’s latest innovation in lip luxury. Formerly known as Hydrating Lip Butters, these new shades are designed to give you full coverage with a creamy satin finish. Non-sticky and long-lasting, they’re enriched with hydrating humectants and lightweight emollients to keep your lips smooth, plump, and perfectly comfortable all day long. Whether it’s a day at the office or a night out, these crèmes are your go-to for effortless glamour.

Price on request. Available online.