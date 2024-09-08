Wamiqa Gabbi’s skincare secrets & fitness faves in her exciting INNISFREE collaboration

Travelling and long hours on set can take a toll on skin health. How do you combat fatigue and keep your skin looking fresh and rejuvenated?

Travelling and long hours on set can definitely be tough on the skin, but I’ve discovered a few essential hacks to keep looking fresh. Staying hydrated is key, so I make sure to drink plenty of water throughout the day. I always carry sunscreen to protect my skin from sun damage and stick to my skincare routine even while on the go. At night, I rely on sheet masks to restore my skin.

Are there any timeless beauty principles or rituals passed down to you that you swear by?

One of my go-to treatments is a turmeric and honey face mask, a classic home remedy that has been passed down through generations. I also use rosewater as a toner or face mist sometimes. It helps my skin stay hydrated from the outside.

With your busy schedule, how do you prioritise self-care? Could you share some of your favourite ways to unwind and relax?

With a busy schedule, I make sure to set aside time each day for self-care. One of my favourite ways to unwind is spending quality time with my dogs — playing with them always brings a smile to my face and helps me relax.

How would you describe your beauty philosophy, and how does it translate into your everyday life?

My personal beauty philosophy is all about authenticity and embracing your true self. While skincare is essential, so is being comfortable and confident in your own skin. It’s not about whether your skin issues or flawless skin define you; what defines you are your actions and principles in life.

The entertainment industry places a lot of emphasis on appearance. How do you maintain a healthy balance between external expectations and your personal standards of beauty?

I recognise that society has its expectations and standards, and appearance does play a significant role in this career. However, I firmly believe that self-worth and confidence should not be defined by appearance. My approach is to focus on taking care of my health and well-being. By concentrating on good work and self-care, I find that true confidence comes from within, rather than from external standards.