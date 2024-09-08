Wamiqa Gabbi’s skincare secrets & fitness faves in her exciting INNISFREE collaboration

Known for her performances in the Hindi and Punjabi film industries, Wamiqa Gabbi epitomises natural beauty and effortless elegance. She shares her excitement about her collaboration with INNISFREE, and tells us that her commitment to eco-friendliness and veganism aligns perfectly with the brand’s dedication to sustainability and natural ingredients. Wamiqa has always been fascinated by Korean skincare. The actress shares with Indulge her daily skincare routine, importance of self-care, and goals for beauty and wellness.
What are some of your essential skincare tips or routines that keep your skin glowing?
I maintain a minimalist skincare routine that fits seamlessly into my busy schedule. It includes a gentle cleanser, a lightweight serum, and a hydrating moisturiser, with INNISFREE’s Green Tea range being my go-to products. Sunscreen is undoubtedly the most essential product in my routine. Additionally, I use a clay mask for my pores, with INNISFREE’s Super Volcanic Pore Clay Mask being my top choice. I also drink plenty of water, work out every day, and try to get as much sleep as possible because I believe lifestyle choices play a significant role in skin health.
What are your go-to fitness routines or exercises that help you stay energised and in shape?
I usually start my day with a workout that combines cardio and strength training. I’m a firm believer in staying active to keep both body and mind in balance, and I make it a priority to exercise every day. Staying consistent with my fitness routine not only keeps me in shape but also helps me stay focused and energised throughout my busy schedule.
Travelling and long hours on set can take a toll on skin health. How do you combat fatigue and keep your skin looking fresh and rejuvenated?
Travelling and long hours on set can definitely be tough on the skin, but I’ve discovered a few essential hacks to keep looking fresh. Staying hydrated is key, so I make sure to drink plenty of water throughout the day. I always carry sunscreen to protect my skin from sun damage and stick to my skincare routine even while on the go. At night, I rely on sheet masks to restore my skin.
Are there any timeless beauty principles or rituals passed down to you that you swear by?
One of my go-to treatments is a turmeric and honey face mask, a classic home remedy that has been passed down through generations. I also use rosewater as a toner or face mist sometimes. It helps my skin stay hydrated from the outside.
With your busy schedule, how do you prioritise self-care? Could you share some of your favourite ways to unwind and relax?
With a busy schedule, I make sure to set aside time each day for self-care. One of my favourite ways to unwind is spending quality time with my dogs — playing with them always brings a smile to my face and helps me relax.
How would you describe your beauty philosophy, and how does it translate into your everyday life?
My personal beauty philosophy is all about authenticity and embracing your true self. While skincare is essential, so is being comfortable and confident in your own skin. It’s not about whether your skin issues or flawless skin define you; what defines you are your actions and principles in life.
The entertainment industry places a lot of emphasis on appearance. How do you maintain a healthy balance between external expectations and your personal standards of beauty?
I recognise that society has its expectations and standards, and appearance does play a significant role in this career. However, I firmly believe that self-worth and confidence should not be defined by appearance. My approach is to focus on taking care of my health and well-being. By concentrating on good work and self-care, I find that true confidence comes from within, rather than from external standards.
Looking ahead, what are your goals when it comes to beauty and wellness? Are there any new aspects of self-care or products you’re excited to explore?
Since starting with INNISFREE, I’ve developed a strong preference for vegan and cruelty-free skincare products. I’m committed to using natural ingredients and following ethical practices.
