Horoscope/Angel Calendar: Here is your weekly oracle guidance for September 6 - 12

ARIES (Mar 21 - Apr 19)

Keep your eyes on the big picture and leave the detailing to others. Experience will lead to success. Your genuine concern for others is an asset not everyone possesses. For those who wish to make it big in life, take a leap of faith. Your power and confidence will intimidate others. Don’t react; just stay calm and kind. Lucky colour: Dusk orange

TAURUS (April 20 - May 20)

You are the master of your destiny. Stability and efficiency are your strengths. Take charge of the situations. Your ambitious plans will come to fruition soon. The wheels of fortune favour you. Delays will end with a promise of a new beginning. Manifest your desires, and they shall be granted. The universe will guide you. Lucky colour: Mauve



GEMINI (May 21 - June 20)

There is so much to accomplish; make a detailed plan for the future. Choose logic over emotions; the changes are going to be sudden, but in your favour in the long run. Release your past for a new beginning. An enriching future awaits you. Celebration is on the cards, and abundant rewards for hard work are foreseen. Move to a new place with the company of your loved ones. Lucky colour: Off-white

CANCER (June 21 - July 22)

Determination and self-control will lead to career advancement. Your success will be celebrated by everyone. New beginnings await with new challenges and abundance. New partnerships are foreseen. Manifest your deepest desires. Pray, meditate, and believe in the power of the universe. Lucky colours: Purple, brown

LEO (July 23 - August 22)

It’s about time; cut your cords with those who are not in sync with you. Release your attachment to the outcome. Consider taking a more uplifting approach. Follow your passion without any inhibitions. You are ready for any challenge; face it and turn it in your favour. Spend quality time with friends and family. Relive your childhood. Lucky colour: Mint green

VIRGO (August 23 - September 22)

Wonderful new ideas will keep you excited. Don’t allow bumps in the road to hinder your progress. Clear up your communication problems with others. There is something better awaiting you on the other side of the bridge. A spiritual quest awaits. On the work front, choose logic over emotions. Changes are in your favour. Lucky colours: Sky blue, off-white