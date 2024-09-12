Horoscope/Angel Calendar: Here is your weekly oracle guidance for September 13 - 19

ARIES (Mar 21 - Apr 19)
There are wonderful new ideas budding in your mind. Don’t allow minor bumps to hinder your progress. Keep your communication skills crisp and clear your issues with others. Abundant rewards are in the pipeline. Release yourself from burdensome situations. A new house, property is foreseen. This is a crucial time for your career than relationships. Lucky colour: Sky blue
TAURUS (April 20 - May 20)
Believe in yourself and listen to your heart. Take the leap of faith and do what gives you joy. The wheel of fortune is moving in your direction. New beginnings are foreseen, marking an end of delays. Time to move fast and act upon your plans. Do not procrastinate. Creativity will be rewarded with luxurious or abundant resources. Lucky colour: Mauve
GEMINI (May 21 - June 20)
An action-packed week, full of fun, laughter, and action. Choose logic over emotions. The changes are sudden and in your favour. A new life awaits. Welcome it with a forgiving heart and compassion towards your past. Your dreams are getting manifested. Hard work will lead to great success. Purchase of a luxury item of your choice will keep you in high spirits. Lucky colours: White, blue
CANCER (June 21 - July 22)
An exciting new challenge is getting manifested. You have what it takes to succeed. Review contracts or documents thoroughly. Release the past, there is a more enriching future. Let go and let God in. You have invested wisely in life. Have patience and wait for the harvest. Review your progress and make plans for your next endeavour. Lucky colour: Off-white
LEO (July 23 - August 22)
Life is wonderful. Your success will inspire many. A dream come true moment is getting manifested. Believe in yourself and stay away from false praises. It is safe to trust those who are confessing their love and loyalties, as you have the ability to accomplish many tasks at once. The week is action-packed with instant results. Lucky colour: Yellow
VIRGO (August 23 - September 22)
The Wheel of Fortune favours you now, marking a new beginning. A change in direction will offer happiness. Your worry regarding your future is completely unnecessary. Focus your thoughts only on the outcome you desire. Release any feelings of regret, guilt, or worry to your angels and your ascended masters. Lucky colour: Olive green
LIBRA (September 23 - October 22)
Take great pride in your excellent work. Practice makes the man perfect. Consider getting additional education or training. In your personal life, release the past. You will grow from the situation. Time heals all wounds. New resources of financial abundance are on the cards. A promotion or a new job are on the cards. Lucky colours: Yellow, pink
SCORPIO (October 23 - November 21)
This is your lucky week. I see career advancement, praise from seniors, and lots of financial abundance. Travel plans are fruitful and full of adventure. Claim your personal power and work on your future goals. A very difficult situation will come to an end. New opportunities for happiness will now follow. Put the past behind you. The universe will guide you. Lucky colours: Brown, golden
SAGITTARIUS (November 22 - December 21)
A sudden revelation will offer freedom. Break free of procrastination. Work life will get busier, stay updated with your surroundings. Monitor your health and eating habits, and sleep properly. Determination and self- control will lead to career advancement. Acknowled- gement of success by others will keep you motivated. Lucky colours: Golden, grey, black brown
CAPRICORN (December 22 - January 19)
It’s time to act upon your plans. Your creativity will be rewarded in the most abundant ways. The universe is promising you financial success and a great retirement life. Your old age is blessed and sorted. A big dream of yours will come to fruition. Believe in yourself and trust your intuitive powers. This is the beginning of a new chapter. Lucky colour: Purple
AQUARIUS (January 20 - February 18)
There is so much to accomplish in life. Make a detailed plan, you are being watched by your guardian angels. Release the past and welcome the new beginnings. In the days to come, there will be lots of work, action, and accomplishments. Choose logic over emotions. The changes are sudden and in your favour. Lucky colours: Light green, beige
PISCES (February 19 - March 20)
You can resolve a challenge, provided you stay away from others’ drama. Have patience with yourself and those around you. Take the leap of faith. Those who are trying to get into showbiz, listen to your heart. The wheel of fortune favours you. Financial abundance, and a new beginning is foreseen. Lucky colour: Rust orange