Horoscope/Angel Calendar: Here is your weekly oracle guidance for September 13 - 19

ARIES (Mar 21 - Apr 19)

There are wonderful new ideas budding in your mind. Don’t allow minor bumps to hinder your progress. Keep your communication skills crisp and clear your issues with others. Abundant rewards are in the pipeline. Release yourself from burdensome situations. A new house, property is foreseen. This is a crucial time for your career than relationships. Lucky colour: Sky blue

TAURUS (April 20 - May 20)

Believe in yourself and listen to your heart. Take the leap of faith and do what gives you joy. The wheel of fortune is moving in your direction. New beginnings are foreseen, marking an end of delays. Time to move fast and act upon your plans. Do not procrastinate. Creativity will be rewarded with luxurious or abundant resources. Lucky colour: Mauve



GEMINI (May 21 - June 20)

An action-packed week, full of fun, laughter, and action. Choose logic over emotions. The changes are sudden and in your favour. A new life awaits. Welcome it with a forgiving heart and compassion towards your past. Your dreams are getting manifested. Hard work will lead to great success. Purchase of a luxury item of your choice will keep you in high spirits. Lucky colours: White, blue

CANCER (June 21 - July 22)

An exciting new challenge is getting manifested. You have what it takes to succeed. Review contracts or documents thoroughly. Release the past, there is a more enriching future. Let go and let God in. You have invested wisely in life. Have patience and wait for the harvest. Review your progress and make plans for your next endeavour. Lucky colour: Off-white

LEO (July 23 - August 22)

Life is wonderful. Your success will inspire many. A dream come true moment is getting manifested. Believe in yourself and stay away from false praises. It is safe to trust those who are confessing their love and loyalties, as you have the ability to accomplish many tasks at once. The week is action-packed with instant results. Lucky colour: Yellow

VIRGO (August 23 - September 22)

The Wheel of Fortune favours you now, marking a new beginning. A change in direction will offer happiness. Your worry regarding your future is completely unnecessary. Focus your thoughts only on the outcome you desire. Release any feelings of regret, guilt, or worry to your angels and your ascended masters. Lucky colour: Olive green