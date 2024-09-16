A rain-proof beauty

Most of us look forward to the relief brought in by the monsoons — the fragrance of rain on parched earth, the lush trees and the coolness of the breeze. However, the monsoons, like every other season, bring its share of skin and hair problems. But with a little care, you can have a glowing complexion and fabulous hair!

For instance, to reduce the oiliness and stickiness of skin during the rains, try an antiseptic tonic which can work wonders for every skin type, especially, the oily and acne-prone skin. To make it, take 100ml of rose water and half a teaspoon of powdered camphor. Dissolve and store in a bottle and keep in the fridge. Wipe your skin with this every time you come from outdoors.