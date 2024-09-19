5 protein powders that make healthy eating enjoyable

Protein powders have come a long way from their bland origins, now featuring flavours reminiscent of your favourite treats. From decadent pista kulfi shakes to vibrant tropical mango, these enjoyable options let you savour delicious tastes while working toward your fitness goals. Here are five flavourful protein powders that combine great taste with performance.
1. Denzour Nutrition Denz-Lean Whey Protein (pista kulfi)
Denzour Nutrition Denz-Lean Protein provides 22g of protein per serving for quick absorption and effective nutrient delivery, aiding in muscle development and post-workout recovery. With 5g of BCAAs to enhance performance and alleviate muscle cramps, this fast-absorbing formula supports muscle growth alongside exercise. Enjoy the unique pista kulfi flavour for a tasty fitness boost.
Price: INR 1,199. Available online.
2. Ayuvya SuperMaxx Plant Protein Powder (mango flavour)
This protein powder promotes muscle growth, enhances recovery, and boosts endurance, making it perfect for post-workout. With 23g of protein per scoop and a refreshing mango flavour, it helps curb cravings and is easy to digest for daily use.
Price: INR 949. Available online.
3. OZiva Plant Protein (strawberry bliss)
OZiva Plant Protein supports your everyday fitness and immune health with 30g of complete protein, including essential amino acids from organic sources like pea protein isolate, brown rice protein, and quinoa. It meets your daily protein requirements, aids metabolism, promotes lean muscle growth, and assists with fat burning, now available in a delicious strawberry flavour.
Price: INR 1,549. Available online.
4. ATOM Whey Protein (French vanilla)
ATOM Whey Protein is a high-quality, fast-digesting supplement with a robust amino acid profile. Combining Whey Protein Concentrate and Isolate, it features added enzymes for quicker absorption. Manufactured in a GMP-certified facility, it comes in a delightful French vanilla flavour.
Price: INR 1,040. Available online.
5. Bolt Mass Gainer with 25mg Phycocyanin
Bolt Mass Gainer is designed for high-intensity athletes to promote muscle growth and recovery. It offers a balanced blend of fats, carbs, and protein to enhance performance. Available in Piedmont Chocolate flavour, this supplement provides essential nutrients with a rich, indulgent taste.
Price: INR 799. Available online.