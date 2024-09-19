Horoscope/Angel Calendar: Here is your weekly oracle guidance for September 20 - 26

ARIES (Mar 21 - Apr 19)
A positive new emotional experience is getting manifested. Fulfill your romantic desires this week. Deep and lasting spiritual insights are foreseen. On the work front, follow your creative passion. Opportunities for excitement and adventure are on the cards. Believe in yourself rather than false praises. Your wishes are coming to fruition. Lucky colour: Mauve
TAURUS (April 20 - May 20)
An exciting new challenge will unfold shortly. You have what it takes to be successful. Review your contracts or documents thoroughly before proceeding ahead. Release yourself from what holds you back. A need to detox is on the cards. Committed romantic relationships will sweep you off your feet. There will be situations that make your heart flutter. Lucky colour: White
GEMINI (May 21 - June 20)
Success that comes from objective compromise is the solution. Self-control and patience are the two virtues you should be proud of. Forgiving and healing energy is what is needed at this time. You can do anything right now. So, go after whatever you want. You have the ability to attract helpful and good people. You are passionate, charming, brilliant, and independent. Lucky colour: Orange
CANCER (June 21 - July 22)
When you give, you also receive. Being resistant to changes is not advisable. A new beginning is foreseen for the lucky. Find your purpose in life with a compassionate review of the past. Safeguard yourself from evil eyes during this phase. You need not go through this challenging phase alone. Ask for help. Lucky colour: Pink
LEO (July 23 - August 22)
It is safe to trust people who offer you help and guidance. Your ability to accomplish many tasks at once is attracting friends and followers. Answers to your prayers and deepest desires will be revealed through meditation. For those in love, an eventful week full of love and commitment is on the cards. Lucky colour: Purple
VIRGO (August 23 - September 22)
This is a week full of passion, hard work, and commotion. You will love what you are doing with the promise of a great deal of personal growth. Working with others will fetch you great rewards. Working on multiple projects can be challenging, but maintain your sense of humour. The universe will guide you. Lucky colours: Brown, rust, orange
LIBRA (September 23 - October 22)
Faith in the divine is the true guiding force that will answer your deepest desires. Your dreams will be fulfilled only through hard work. Your love for beautiful things in life will encourage you to buy something expensive for your loved ones. Impress the spiritual powers that the universe is pouring upon you as your karmas are balanced. Lucky colours: Light blue, off-white, pink
SCORPIO (October 23 - November 21)
Wisdom and objectivity are important now. A happy ending is foreseen, and your karmic cycle is coming to a full circle. Spiritual growth is on the cards. On the work front, many people are going to experience global recognition. Do not believe in others over your intuitive powers. This is the time to face your fears and grow stronger. Listen to your intuitions for guidance. Lucky colours: White, dark blue
SAGITTARIUS (November 22 - December 21)
Be like a king who keeps his eyes on the big picture. Strength and grace through kindness, self-confidence and a forgiving heart are what make you a special person. Your strength and power may intimidate others around you. However, you must not change the way you look at life. The wheel of fortune will turn in your favour soon. Lucky colours: Brown and dark purple
CAPRICORN (December 22 - January 19)
Scholarships or a fully funded course will be offered to you through your present company. The Wheel of Fortune will favour you very soon. New beginnings are foreseen, and it will mark the end of delays, both in your personal and professional life. Travels and relocation are on the cards. Love and blessings will fill your life. Lucky colours: Off-white, green
AQUARIUS (January 20 - February 18)
This is an action-packed week. You make a wish, and it gets manifested. This is a joyful time in the company of family and friends. On the work front, you need to seek other possibilities of keeping yourself happy. A chance encounter with a kind-hearted spirit is going to change your life perspective. Don’t give up on those you love. Lucky colours: Sea green, light green
PISCES (February 19 - March 20)
Fulfilling romantic relationships with deep and lasting spiritual insights will make you a satisfied person. On the work front, take pride in your excellent work. Practice makes a man perfect; consider getting additional education and training. Your great intuitive insights ware a blessing. Lucky colours: Aqua blue, sea green, grey