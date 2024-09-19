Horoscope/Angel Calendar: Here is your weekly oracle guidance for September 20 - 26

ARIES (Mar 21 - Apr 19)

A positive new emotional experience is getting manifested. Fulfill your romantic desires this week. Deep and lasting spiritual insights are foreseen. On the work front, follow your creative passion. Opportunities for excitement and adventure are on the cards. Believe in yourself rather than false praises. Your wishes are coming to fruition. Lucky colour: Mauve

TAURUS (April 20 - May 20)

An exciting new challenge will unfold shortly. You have what it takes to be successful. Review your contracts or documents thoroughly before proceeding ahead. Release yourself from what holds you back. A need to detox is on the cards. Committed romantic relationships will sweep you off your feet. There will be situations that make your heart flutter. Lucky colour: White



GEMINI (May 21 - June 20)

Success that comes from objective compromise is the solution. Self-control and patience are the two virtues you should be proud of. Forgiving and healing energy is what is needed at this time. You can do anything right now. So, go after whatever you want. You have the ability to attract helpful and good people. You are passionate, charming, brilliant, and independent. Lucky colour: Orange

CANCER (June 21 - July 22)

When you give, you also receive. Being resistant to changes is not advisable. A new beginning is foreseen for the lucky. Find your purpose in life with a compassionate review of the past. Safeguard yourself from evil eyes during this phase. You need not go through this challenging phase alone. Ask for help. Lucky colour: Pink

LEO (July 23 - August 22)

It is safe to trust people who offer you help and guidance. Your ability to accomplish many tasks at once is attracting friends and followers. Answers to your prayers and deepest desires will be revealed through meditation. For those in love, an eventful week full of love and commitment is on the cards. Lucky colour: Purple

VIRGO (August 23 - September 22)

This is a week full of passion, hard work, and commotion. You will love what you are doing with the promise of a great deal of personal growth. Working with others will fetch you great rewards. Working on multiple projects can be challenging, but maintain your sense of humour. The universe will guide you. Lucky colours: Brown, rust, orange