Horoscope/Angel Calendar: Here is your weekly oracle guidance for September 27 - October 3

ARIES (Mar 21 - Apr 19)
The week is full of hard work and hardships. Ask your angels for helpful people to lighten your load. Working too many hours and trying too hard to please others can be tiring. Your dreams are going to be fulfilled, and your hard work will lead to success. Many of you will be encouraged to buy a luxurious item of your choice. Lucky colour: Light pink
TAURUS (April 20 - May 20)
Lucky are those who have someone special in their life. Do not give up on those you love. The wheel of fortune is going to turn in your favour. New beginnings will mark the end of the delays. A change in direction will offer you happiness. Travels or relocation are on the cards. New resources of money, time and support are a welcome change. Lucky colour: Pista green
GEMINI (May 21 - June 20)
Your body, mind, and soul need a complete physical and mental detox. This is also the time to seek relief from stress. All spiritual insights are going to come through meditation. Balance and align your chakras, and pay more attention to the visions that are coming to the forefront during meditation. A very big dream of yours is going to be fulfilled. Lucky colours: White, light blue, silver
CANCER (June 21 - July 22)
Those who are in committed romantic relationships are going to be swept off your feet. Situations or topics that will make your heart flutter will be the highlights. A positive new emotional experience with fulfilling romantic relationships will have a deep and lasting spiritual impact on you. Lucky colours: Light blue, sea green
LEO (July 23 - August 22)
All those who have wonderful ideas up their sleeves are going to be appreciated. However, do not allow minor bumps in the road to hinder your progress. Awards, scholarships, and promotions are awaiting. It will be time for you to move on to your next project soon. A very big dream of yours will come true. Lucky colour: Magenta
VIRGO (August 23 - September 22)
You can resolve any challenge, provided you withdraw from the drama of others. Have patience with yourself and those around you. During this phase, a gift of passion, opportunity, and inspiration is what you are going to be blessed with. The chance to do something amazing with the sense of wonder is being blessed upon you. Lucky colours: Yellow, rust
LIBRA (September 23 - October 22)
Lucky are those people who are blessed with a soulmate in this lifetime. Never give up on those you love and who love you. Many of you who have gone through emotional turmoil in the past are free now. Make a courageous choice to change your situation. Due to an emotional fog, you are not able to see things clearly. It is time for you to move on. Lucky colours: Yellow, orange
SCORPIO (October 23 - November 21)
Financial success and a promise of a retirement and a rewarding family life are on the cards. All your dreams are going to be fulfilled, and a promise made by you to yourself of buying a new house or property is going to turn into a reality. Do not forget to rest from time to time. Take adequate measures to keep yourself hydrated. Lucky colours: Beige, brown, peach pink and maroon
SAGITTARIUS (November 22 - December 21)
An exciting new challenge is foreseen. Success will come only through objective compromise. Self-control and patience are the need of the hour. The situation is in your favour. Due to a lack of information and scattered emotions, you may not be able to see the bright side right now. However, be rest assured that whatever is happening is for your highest good. Lucky colour: Mauve
CAPRICORN (December 22 - January 19)
All those who are planning to get into showbiz, movie industry, acting, modelling, and beauty pageant, this is going to be a challenging week. Just believe in yourself and listen to your heart. Take the leap of faith and do what gives you joy. Monitor your finances and resources wisely. Spend only where you feel it is important to. Lucky colours: Brown, beige, and red
AQUARIUS (January 20 - February 18)
Life is wonderful, and you will thrive through the power of positive thinking. A very big situation in life will come to a complete end, and you will finally be free. New opportunities for happiness will follow. Put the past behind you. You will be a beacon of hope for many. Stability and efficiency are guaranteed in the days to come. Take charge of a situation. Lucky colours: Purple, golden
PISCES (February 19 - March 20)
Your plans will work out as expected. Clear your communication skills with your seniors and subordinates. Your hard work will lead to great success, with awards, scholarships, and promotions guaranteed. Financial success and new beginnings are full of hope and prosperity. Lucky colours: Black, steel grey, dark blue, off-white