Horoscope/Angel Calendar: Here is your weekly oracle guidance for September 27 - October 3

ARIES (Mar 21 - Apr 19)

The week is full of hard work and hardships. Ask your angels for helpful people to lighten your load. Working too many hours and trying too hard to please others can be tiring. Your dreams are going to be fulfilled, and your hard work will lead to success. Many of you will be encouraged to buy a luxurious item of your choice. Lucky colour: Light pink

TAURUS (April 20 - May 20)

Lucky are those who have someone special in their life. Do not give up on those you love. The wheel of fortune is going to turn in your favour. New beginnings will mark the end of the delays. A change in direction will offer you happiness. Travels or relocation are on the cards. New resources of money, time and support are a welcome change. Lucky colour: Pista green



GEMINI (May 21 - June 20)

Your body, mind, and soul need a complete physical and mental detox. This is also the time to seek relief from stress. All spiritual insights are going to come through meditation. Balance and align your chakras, and pay more attention to the visions that are coming to the forefront during meditation. A very big dream of yours is going to be fulfilled. Lucky colours: White, light blue, silver

CANCER (June 21 - July 22)

Those who are in committed romantic relationships are going to be swept off your feet. Situations or topics that will make your heart flutter will be the highlights. A positive new emotional experience with fulfilling romantic relationships will have a deep and lasting spiritual impact on you. Lucky colours: Light blue, sea green

LEO (July 23 - August 22)

All those who have wonderful ideas up their sleeves are going to be appreciated. However, do not allow minor bumps in the road to hinder your progress. Awards, scholarships, and promotions are awaiting. It will be time for you to move on to your next project soon. A very big dream of yours will come true. Lucky colour: Magenta

VIRGO (August 23 - September 22)

You can resolve any challenge, provided you withdraw from the drama of others. Have patience with yourself and those around you. During this phase, a gift of passion, opportunity, and inspiration is what you are going to be blessed with. The chance to do something amazing with the sense of wonder is being blessed upon you. Lucky colours: Yellow, rust