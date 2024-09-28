These 6 new lipsticks are the hottest beauty launches of the season

Blur cosmetics' recently introduced Feels Like Birthday Cake range is a delectable treat for your lips and cheeks. With irresistible options like Tiramisu, Strawberry Icing, Red Velvet, Raspberry, Macaroon, Glazed Donut, Chocolate Ganache, Carrot Cake, Blueberry Cupcake and Berry Blast, this is the brand’s first-ever lip and cheek glaze. The formula is ultra-glossy, shiny and creamy, making it feel just like biting into your birthday cake! Its yummy scent adds to the experience and some shades even feature glitter for a playful sparkle, a feature we loved. Suitable for all skin types, this vegan and cruelty-free glaze is enriched with goodies like shea butter, cocoa butter and vitamin E for a nourishing touch.
INR 599. Available online.
The viral Katrina Kaif and Kay Beauty's Hydra Crème Lipsticks, endorsed by Vicky Kaushal on a heart-warming reel, remain the season’s most coveted beauty launch. Infused with ultra-hydrating hyaluronic acid and antioxidant-rich lychee extracts, these lipsticks ensure your pout stays creamy and smooth all day. The buttery texture glides effortlessly, leaving a luxurious silky finish. Housed in chic rose gold packaging with a stylish 'K' monogram, they’re as irresistible as they are glamorous. With 16 hydrating shades —from elegant nudes to bold reds and playful pinks — the only downside is that getting the cap open can be a bit tricky!
INR 999. Available online.
Tint Cosmetics X Emily in Paris (ongoing Netflix series) brings the Matte and Intense Colour Liquid Lipstick, inspired by Emily’s vibrant outfits that demand bold, show-stopping lips. Available in delightful French dessert-inspired shades Bon Bon and Éclair, these lipsticks offer full coverage with a smooth, pigmented finish that’s both transfer-proof and moisturising. The formula promises to be smudge-proof, long-lasting and non-drying while staying comfortable throughout the day — perfect for completing any formal or casual look. Check other super fun products from this range — all equally enticing.
INR 650. Available online.
Just in time for India’s festival of lights, MAC Cosmetics has unveiled their limited-edition Diwali collection, Embroidered Opulence. Inspired by the rich artistry of Indian textiles, this collection celebrates heritage and craftsmanship. The standout stars are two new shades of Retro Matte Lipsticks — Firewerk, a bold reddish pink and Warm Wishes, a deep berry. Both shades deliver intense, full-coverage colour with a 12-hour, smudge-proof matte finish. Encased in stunning, appliqué-adorned packaging, this collection is as luxurious as it is festive.
INR 2,800. Available online.
Simply Nam, the beauty brand by renowned celebrity makeup artist Namrata Soni, has introduced a brand-new lipstick range: The Satin Soft Lip Crèmes (formerly known as Hydrating Lip Butters). Available in five stunning shades — Reshma (Divine Rose), Pernia (Perfect Nude), Rei (Tokyo Red), Disha (Mulled Wine) and Rhea (Summer Pink)—these lip crèmes are enriched with hydrating humectants and lightweight emollients. The result? Smooth, plump lips with a non-sticky finish, making them a must-have for any beauty collection.
INR 1,099. Available online.
Love Earth's Matte Lip Crayon is a must-have for those seeking a long-lasting powder matte finish. Available in a convenient pack of five, this non-transfer lipstick delivers highly pigmented, extreme matte coverage that lasts up to 12 hours. The creamy formula glides on smoothly, drying to a flawless powder matte texture, perfect for use as both a lip liner and lipstick. Easy to sharpen and budget-friendly, it’s also cruelty-free and smudge-proof. With two boxes offering 10 stunning shades like Juniper, Prunus and Coffee Rose, there’s a colour to suit every mood.
INR 2,499. Available online.