Kylie Jenner launches her first fragrance in India

Following a successful debut in India in April 2024, Kylie Cosmetics is expanding into new territories with its first fragrance, Cosmic Kylie Jenner. This enchanting, skin-inspired scent promises to be “out of this world,” enveloping the wearer in a rich, warm sweetness.

This ambery floral fragrance opens with star jasmine and blood orange notes, features a heart of golden amber and red peony, and concludes with a soft dry down of vanilla musk and cedarwood, making it suitable for both day and night. The perfume is presented in a sculptural bottle that resembles an art piece from another realm.

“I aimed to create something uniquely mine in every way, from the fragrance to the packaging. I wanted a scent that feels comforting and delicious, yet fresh and sweet, featuring my favourite notes like star jasmine and vanilla musk. We spent over two years developing this. The bottle and packaging also hold personal significance; I included my birthday in Roman numerals on the carton and designed the bottle to fit comfortably in your hand. I can’t wait for you to experience it,” says Kylie Jenner.

This debut fragrance merges Kylie’s olfactory vision with Coty’s fragrance expertise and global reach, further establishing Kylie Cosmetics as a worldwide beauty powerhouse.

Cosmic fragrance notes include: (Top) Star Jasmine (sensual, sweet, fruity), Blood Orange (citrusy); (Heart) Golden Amber Accord (rich, warm), Red Peony Accord (sweet, floral); (Base) Vanilla Musk Accord (sweet, comforting, creamy), Cedarwood (woody, warm).

Available online in three refillable sizes—30ML, 50ML, and 100ML—along with a convenient 10ML pen spray for travel.