Angel Calendar: Here is your weekly oracle guidance for January 5-11

ARIES (Mar 21 - Apr 19)

Make bold and ambitious choices as progress is possible in whatever you put your heart and soul into. Matters related to the heart are a little complicated, but here, too, you will gain progress. Release the past as an enriching future awaits. Follow your heart. Trustworthy psychic information will be the highlight of this week. Lucky colour: Teal green

TAURAS (April 20 - May 20)

This is your lucky week. New resources of money, time and support are coming your way. A change in job or a promotion will keep your spirits high. Take the leap of faith and move ahead. Believe in yourself and listen to your heart. Do what gives you joy. Remove toxic people from your life. Consider taking a more uplifting approach. Lucky colour: Mauve



GEMINI (May 21 - June 20)

A happy announcement regarding relationships and children is coming your way. Fight for justice and equality as the ruling will be in your favour. Don’t give up and don’t compromise. Monitor your aura as you might attract evil eyes. Seek guidance from your gurus. Overconfidence can cause harm. Stay calm and focus on the positive. Lucky colours: Pink, golden yellow

CANCER (June 21 - July 22)

Good planning will usher in prosperity. It’s time to take the next step. There is so much to be grateful for. The universe promises a rich and abundant retirement. Love and support of your family is your biggest asset. Nurture yourself and those you love. You can make anything more beautiful. Your advice is appreciated. Lucky colour: Pink

LEO (July 23 - August 22)

Travel plans for work and pleasure are on the cards. Monitor your health this week. Detox your body, mind and soul. Get an ample amount of sleep. It's imperative that you avoid stress. Avoid social media as your body and mind needs to be in sync with the universe. Your investments will bear fruit in future. Lucky colours: Ink blue, brown

VIRGO (August 23 - September 22)

Believe in yourself, listen to your heart. Take the leap of faith as you are moving in the right direction. Do what gives you joy. New resources of money, time and support are in the pipeline. A change in job, a promotion or relocation are guaranteed. Monitor your finances. Lucky colour: Dark pink

LIBRA (September 23 - October 22)

This is the time for a career rather than a relationship. Success will come only through objective compromise, self-control and patience. Forgive and get healed. Follow your heart. Trustworthy psychic insights will guide you towards success. Make a wish and your dreams will turn into reality. Lucky colour: Peacock blue

SCORPIO (October 23 - November 21)

You have invested wisely in life. Have patience and wait for the harvest. Review your progress and make plans for your next endeavour. Release the past as that does not serve you anymore. Find divine guidance and search for meaning in life. Consider an alternative approach, surrounding yourself with wise teachers or friends. Lucky colours: Silver, bronze

SAGITTARIUS (November 22 - December 21)

An exciting new challenge awaits this week. Review the contracts and documents carefully before signing. Love and blessings of your family and children will be a gift. Harmonious relationships will be the highlight. This marks the beginning of a happily ever after. Committed romantic relationships will sweep you off your feet. Lucky colour: Olive green

CAPRICORN (December 22 - January 19)

You know exactly what to do in life. This is the time for your career rather than your relationship. It’s time to move to the next level. Travel, relocation and moving to another country for work are on the cards. Plans will work out as expected. Everything in life happens for a reason. Release the regret and embrace the opportunities. Lucky colour: Orange

AQUARIUS (January 20 - February 18)

A sudden revelation regarding someone will offer you freedom. Embrace the opportunity that change brings. You have what it takes to be successful in life. Stay away from fake people who will misguide you. Face your fears and get stronger. Trust your instincts. It will be better if you make a decision. Overthinking a problem is not the solution. Lucky colour: Off white

PISCES (February 19 - March 20)

You can manifest the life you want. What you need will magically appear. This will mark a successful new beginning. This is a great time for personal growth in your career or artistic endeavours. Spiritual growth will empower your chakras. You will receive the answers that you’ve been seeking through meditation. Lucky colour: Rainbow

