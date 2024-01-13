 For guilt-free glam

If you are looking for cruelty-free and vegetarian beauty options, Juice Cosmetics should be your choice. Jitendra Kamra, its founder, tells us that he envisions filling a significant gap in the beauty market by prioritising innovation, quality, and inclusivity. “We strive to bridge the gap for individuals seeking cruelty-free and vegetarian beauty options, aligning with ethical values. Our commitment to diverse shade ranges ensures inclusivity for all skin tones.”

How do you approach the formulation of your cosmetic products to ensure quality and customer satisfaction?

Our formulations feature Eco Cert preservatives, natural SPF, and FDA-approved pigments, ensuring top-notch quality. We take pride in being both vegetarian and cruelty-free, incorporating hydrating elements like bio retinol and a Japanese film former. Our pledge to avoid harmful chemicals and parabens aligns with eco-conscious principles. Naturally sourced SPF 15 and ingredients straight from Mother Nature characterise our dedication to responsible beauty. This approach, combined with our Supersafe line, showcases our unwavering commitment to delivering high-quality, ethical, and sustainable cosmetic solutions.

Sustainability is becoming increasingly important in the beauty industry. How do you prioritise and integrate sustainability into its operations?

Our dedication to sustainability is ingrained in our ethos. We prioritise environmentally friendly practices, social responsibility, and ethical considerations in all aspects of our operations. From responsibly sourced ingredients to eco-conscious packaging choices, we strive to minimise our ecological footprint. Our initiatives align with the beauty industry's growing emphasis on sustainability, ensuring that each product embodies our steadfast dedication to a greener future. These principles are seamlessly woven into the fabric of our day-to-day business operations, reflecting our genuine devotion to both beauty and the well-being of the planet.

What is your vision for the future of the brand, and how do you plan to stay innovative in a dynamic market?

I envision the brand as a trailblazer in the beauty industry, driven by a dedication to innovation and holistic well-being. Our upcoming launch of an innovative range in lip and face categories reflects our unwavering focus on pushing the boundaries of beauty and self-expression. The introduction of SUPERSAFE products underscores our steadfast resolve to provide comprehensive care for diverse women. Our vision extends beyond aesthetics, embracing sustainability and conscious beauty choices. Passionate about staying ahead in a dynamic market, we will continue to lead with unique offerings that blend aesthetic excellence and well-rounded care for our diverse consumer base.