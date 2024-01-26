Unveiling the Glamour: What will be the makeup trends of 2024?

Get ready to be wowed by the ever-evolving world of beauty and cosmetics! This year, the industry is set to introduce innovative and exciting makeup trends that cater to diverse styles and preferences. Whether you're all about bold and daring expressions of individuality or prefer to make sustainable beauty choices, there's something for everyone in 2024. To give you an insider's look into the upcoming makeup trends and looks, we spoke with Sonali Gaikwad, Business Head & Beauty Wellness at IOSPL. Here are the excerpts:



What will be the biggest makeup trend in 2024?

The glamour of 2024 is likely to be redefined by a blend of subtle refinement and powerful assertions. Nude makeup takes centre stage, evoking a sophisticated style that highlights natural beauty. The emphasis shifts to perfect, radiant skin, with makeup lovers favouring products that enhance rather than conceal.

The biggest overarching makeup trend in 2024 will be naturally balanced makeup looks. We can expect to see more natural looks that embrace the skin's texture, pores, imperfections, and even pigmentation spots. This is termed as ‘Soft Glam look’.

Photo by Rosa Rafael on Unsplash

Which looks will be trendy this year?



Holographic eyeliner appears as a futuristic and captivating trend for 2024, taking creativity a step further. Instead of traditional black, experiment with vibrant shades like electric blue, emerald green, or even neon pink. Holographic eyeliners, with their prismatic and iridescent effects, add a fun and otherworldly depth to eye makeup. This trend will focus on Blue tones, rather known as 'Aquamarine Makeup look' adding a fun and vibrant touch. This trend enables cosmetics enthusiasts to try out new looks. This trend inspires cosmetics aficionados to try out unique and artistic interpretations, pushing the limits of regular eyeliner application. These styles represent a harmonious blend of modest grace and daring innovation, allowing individuals to confidently express their individual style.



The trends of 2024 pave the way for a diversified and inclusive approach to cosmetics, supporting individuality and self-expression in all its bright forms as the beauty landscape evolves.

