How to find the perfect lipstick shade for you

Picture this: You just finished getting and let’s be honest, your outfit is everything. The jeans are doing their thing, your top fits so well and you feel confident. But there’s only one thing that can elevate this outfit to the next level— the perfect lipstick shade. Finding the right lipstick shade is like discovering your signature scent or the perfect pair of jeans — it completes the look.
But with the endless shades out there, how do you know which one will make you look effortlessly stunning instead of washing you out? Don’t worry — we’ve got you covered!
Identify your undertone:
Your skin’s undertone plays a huge role in how lipstick looks on you. Here’s how to figure it out:
Cool undertones: If your veins look blue and silver jewellery flatters you, you have cool undertones. Blue-based reds, berry shades and pinks will look amazing on you!
Warm undertones: If your veins appear green and gold jewellery suits you best, you have warm undertones. Go for warm corals, brick reds, peaches and earthy nudes.
Neutral undertones: Lucky you! If you can rock both silver and gold jewellery and your veins look like a mix of blue and green, you have a neutral undertone. Most shades will look great, but mauves, rosy pink and classic reds are your best bet.
Match it to your lip colour:
A great everyday shade should be one or two shades darker than your natural lip colour. If you’re unsure, try this:
For fair lips: soft pinks, light mauves or peachy nudes are you go-to
For medium lips: Rose, mauve and warm pinks will be effortlessly chic.
For dark lips: Deep berries, plums and rich browns will complement your natural tone
Consider your skin tone
When choosing a lipstick shade, your overall skin tone plays a significant role in finding colours that complement your complexion beautifully. For fair skin, light pinks, nude peaches and classic cool-tone reds work wonders. Medium skin tones shine with warm pinks, corals and brick reds, while olive skin looks stunning in rich terracottas, warm reds and golden nudes. For deeper skin tones, deep plums, bold berries and rich chocolates are perfect choices that add a striking pop of colour. The right lipstick can enhance your natural beauty and elevate your look.
Test it the right way!
Don’t just rely on swatches on your hand! The best way to test a shade is to apply it directly to your lips or at least swatch it on your fingertips, which are closer to your actual lip colour.
Pro tip: If you’re buying online, look for swatches on people with a similar skin tone to yours!