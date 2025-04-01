How to find the perfect lipstick shade for you

Picture this: You just finished getting and let’s be honest, your outfit is everything. The jeans are doing their thing, your top fits so well and you feel confident. But there’s only one thing that can elevate this outfit to the next level— the perfect lipstick shade. Finding the right lipstick shade is like discovering your signature scent or the perfect pair of jeans — it completes the look.

But with the endless shades out there, how do you know which one will make you look effortlessly stunning instead of washing you out? Don’t worry — we’ve got you covered!

Identify your undertone:

Your skin’s undertone plays a huge role in how lipstick looks on you. Here’s how to figure it out:

Cool undertones: If your veins look blue and silver jewellery flatters you, you have cool undertones. Blue-based reds, berry shades and pinks will look amazing on you!

Warm undertones: If your veins appear green and gold jewellery suits you best, you have warm undertones. Go for warm corals, brick reds, peaches and earthy nudes.

Neutral undertones: Lucky you! If you can rock both silver and gold jewellery and your veins look like a mix of blue and green, you have a neutral undertone. Most shades will look great, but mauves, rosy pink and classic reds are your best bet.