Buckwheat is the superfood you’re overlooking

Despite its name, buckwheat isn’t a type of wheat at all—it’s a gluten-free seed that has been a dietary staple in many cultures for centuries. Whether you enjoy it as buckwheat groats, flour, or noodles, this nutrient-dense powerhouse is packed with health benefits. Here’s why you should consider adding it to your plate.

Why you need to include buckwheat in your diet

For those with gluten sensitivities or celiac disease, buckwheat is a great alternative to traditional grains. Unlike wheat, it contains no gluten, making it an excellent base for baking, porridge, and pasta without digestive discomfort. Did you know buckwheat is one of the few plant sources containing all nine essential amino acids, making it a complete protein. This is very beneficial for vegetarians and vegans looking to boost their protein intake without relying on animal products.