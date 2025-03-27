Five reasons why Rosemary Water should be a part of your diet

The easiest way to prepare rosemary water is to throw in a few springs of the herb in boiling water so that the goodness of this herb can be imbibed by the water. Once cooled, it can be stored in large bottles and consumed as required or it can also be used to rinse your hair to get healthy hair. Let’s take a look below at some of the major benefits of rosemary water.

Friend of Hair!

Rosemary Water has endless advantages if you are trying to take care of your hair damage. It stimulates the follicles of the hair which in turn improves circulation in the scalp. In fact, better circulation helps in hair growth thus combating hair fall problems. It is also a popular ingredient for all anti-microbial haircare products because application of Rosemary water helps in soothing an irritated scalp. Rinsing your hair with rosemary water at least twice a week gives it a shine and makes it more voluminous.