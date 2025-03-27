Five reasons why Rosemary Water should be a part of your diet

Remember the smell of rosemary which often wafts when you cook your favourite fish or meat in the kitchen? Now it’s time to look beyond the kitchen and see how this popular ingredient benefits the body when consumed as rosemary water.
How to make Rosemary water and what are its benefits?
The easiest way to prepare rosemary water is to throw in a few springs of the herb in boiling water so that the goodness of this herb can be imbibed by the water. Once cooled, it can be stored in large bottles and consumed as required or it can also be used to rinse your hair to get healthy hair. Let’s take a look below at some of the major benefits of rosemary water.
Rosemary Water has endless advantages if you are trying to take care of your hair damage. It stimulates the follicles of the hair which in turn improves circulation in the scalp. In fact, better circulation helps in hair growth thus combating hair fall problems. It is also a popular ingredient for all anti-microbial haircare products because application of Rosemary water helps in soothing an irritated scalp. Rinsing your hair with rosemary water at least twice a week gives it a shine and makes it more voluminous.
Rosemary has a power of calming your nerves and is thus consumed for better concentration and focus. Its ability to help you relax also makes it an important part of aromatherapy treatments.
Healthy in the Long Run
Regular consumption of Rosemary water in the long run helps the body become stress free and reduces risk of any chronic damages due to its anti-oxidant properties. Coupled with that, its anti-inflammatory functions help in reducing any skin irritation.
Blood circulation
If you are facing concerns over blood circulation in your body, then consult your healthcare provider to include Rosemary water as part of your daily nutrition. Not only does it hydrate the body but also helps in a healthy circulation of blood.
Rosemary has a high level of Vitamin C in it. Thus, Rosemary water also helps in transferring the inherent Vitamin C to the body which helps in enhancing the body’s natural defense mechanisms. Its ability to purify the body and organs like liver, as well as aid in a smoother digestion, makes it a preferred choice for those opting for gut cleanse or detox diets.