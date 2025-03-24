5 Reasons why Black Water can be part of your diet

Water as we drink it is transparent and has no colour. But do you know that Black water exists and it is said to be good for the body and skin? Black water is technically water with mineral, herbal or charcoal infusion which gives it a black appearance. This also gives it the name Black Water. Since the infusions are of different types, there are several advantages of drinking the water but it depends on the primary infusion ingredients as well. Hence it is recommended to check the ingredients before you start consuming Black water and secondly, a consultation with your primary health consultant would also benefit you in making this addition to your regular diet.
What is black water and what benefits does it have?
Black Water can be picked up from your nearby supermarkets. Many times it is usually sold by local vendors as a wellness or energy drink. Or should you require them in bulk, you can also directly get them from a trusted manufacturer. Now that you know how you can them, here are a few reasons why you should give it a try.
Regular hydration
Black water is still water and good for hydration especially during the summer months. In fact, since it is infused with additional minerals like calcium, magnesium, and potassium it is said to increase body stamina and functionality. It also helps in refilling electrolyte count in the body and is thus a good drink to consider before intense physical activities.
Much-needed detox
At times, water is infused with fulvic acid to create black water. This in turn helps in detoxifying the body and helps in keeping the liver healthy with improved digestion.
Got healthy guts?
Depending on the ingredients Black Water may contain pro-biotics or pre-biotics, both of which help in cleansing the gut.
Reduced acid levels
Since Black Water has an alkaline tendency, it is said to balance the pH levels in the body. What a balanced pH level does is helps in reducing acidity in the body which is good for the health in general.
Glowing Skin
Those who want to have a glowing skin can try adding Black Water to their diet. With several minerals it helps in cleansing the skin from within and giving it a healthy glow.