Horoscope/Angel Calendar: Here’s your weekly oracle guidance for April 4–10

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 19)

It feels wonderful when a deep desire of yours is getting manifested. This is going to be a magical week for you. What you desire will organically appear in the coming days. However, you must cut your cords with those who are trying to intrude into your personal space and cause you grief. Now that you know the truth, stay away from toxicity. Lucky colour: Royal blue

TAURUS (Apr 20-May 20)

This is your lucky week. Abundance of all kinds is flowing your way in the most miraculous ways. A change in job or a promotion is foreseen. Those who are planning to invest in a business, do your paperwork thoroughly. A joint partnership will work out in your favour. Students who wish to go for further studies will be offered a scholarship. Lucky colour: Bright pink

GEMINI (May 21 - June 20)

Seek out other possibilities of happiness and passive therapy. Look for the magic in life and be aware of your emotions. If you believe in the power of divine miracles, the universe is in the mood to shower an abundance of all forms on you. New emotional situations will arise. Messages regarding relationships or social invitations will keep you in high spirits. Lucky colour: Dark green

CANCER (June 21 - July 22)

The week is filled with a lot of activity. It is important to maintain your communication skills. The changes are going to be in your favour. Prosperity will arise from wise planning; it is time to take the next step. Your optimistic plans will turn out as expected. Those who are planning to settle abroad, this is the right time to do so. Lucky colours: Brown, purple

LEO (July 23-Aug 22)

There is so much to be grateful for. Financial success and the promise of a great retirement life are guaranteed. A rich and rewarding post-retirement life is getting manifested for you now. This is an exciting new phase in your life. You have what it takes to be successful. Review your contract or documents before signing. Lucky colours: Maroon, magenta

VIRGO (Aug 23-Sep 22)

Committed romantic relationships will sweep you off your feet. You are being watched by someone very kind up in the heavens. Matters of the heart will make your heart flutter. If in doubt, stay away from the person or the situation. Believe in your intuitive powers over others’ advice. You are clear from your past toxic relationship. Lucky colours: Orange, magenta

LIBRA (Sep 23-Oct 22)

The week ahead is full of action for a great cause. This is your lucky week, as whatever you will manifest will come into fruition. This is the beginning of a new successful career. For those who are fighting for justice and equality, this is a validation that you are on the right path and the ruling will be made in your favour. An act of charity will amplify your blessings. Lucky colours: White, yellow

SCORPIO (Oct 23-Nov 21)

Believe in yourself and listen to your heart. Have full faith in the divine and take the leap of faith. Do what gives you joy and learn to compromise a little bit. Success will come only from objective compromise. You need to show selfcontrol and patience. With the forgiving and healing energy towards the universe, conti-nue with your divine plans. Your creativity will be rewarded in the most luxurious and abundant ways. Lucky colour: Teal green

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 22-Dec 21)

If you are in a committed relationship, then do not give up on those you love. The power of love is way more superior than the power of hatred. You’re blessed to have a wonderful soul around you who has the ability to heal you even during your darkest moment. You shall receive some valuable information regarding your relationship. Lucky colours: Black and white

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 19)

It’s time to make some important decisions both in your personal and professional life. You must monitor your health issues right now as your chakras are completely imbalanced. Do not take your health lightly. There’s a great need for detoxification. Be clear of what you want as you are at a junction where you have so much on your plate. Lucky colours: Bright green, lime yellow

AQUARIUS (Jan 20-Feb 18)

Those who follow their creative passion are always rewarded in the long run. Partnerships will work out as expected. There is a great deal of activity in the coming days with positive results in your favour. Those who wish to go for studies shall be surprised to receive a full or a partial scholarship. Knowledge acquired at this time will be beneficial in the future. Lucky colours: Sandy beige, rust orange

PISCES (Feb 19-Mar 20)

This is the time to take pride in your task and work. Practice makes the man perfect, so continuing to practice your skills is the only right way forward. This is your time to pursue your knowledge and skills in the field of education, as the knowledge gained during this time will be highly beneficial to you. Consider getting an uplifting approach towards life. Lucky colour: Lavender